The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to harnessing the lessons learned from the Holocaust to combat hatred and bigotry through educational programs, and by providing direct humanitarian aid to victims of mass atrocities. It supports survivors of genocides and other tragedies, including Ukrainian refugees and those impacted by Hamas’s terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The foundation maintains the Auschwitz Jewish Center, the last remaining synagogue in Oświęcim (Auschwitz), and serves as the primary institution dedicated to preserving the memory of the town’s Jewish community while addressing hate. To date, more than 1 million people have visited the center and more than 300,000 individuals, including first responders, military personnel, students and educators, have taken part in its educational initiatives on tolerance and the Holocaust.