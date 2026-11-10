Contemporary Antisemitism Studies Association
The Contemporary Antisemitism Studies Association (CASA) is an international academic research community dedicated to advancing rigorous, interdisciplinary scholarship on contemporary antisemitism. The annual Symposium on Antisemitism: Empirical Studies at Brock University, established in 2025, brings together renowned, established and emerging scholars from around the world to share research, foster collaboration and strengthen the field through evidence-based inquiry.
To learn more, support future symposia, explore research partnerships or subscribe for updates on upcoming events, visit: www.antisemitismsymposium.com.
To learn more, support future symposia, explore research partnerships or subscribe for updates on upcoming events, visit: www.antisemitismsymposium.com.