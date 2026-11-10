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Contemporary Antisemitism Studies Association

The Contemporary Antisemitism Studies Association (CASA) is an international academic research community dedicated to advancing rigorous, interdisciplinary scholarship on contemporary antisemitism. The annual Symposium on Antisemitism: Empirical Studies at Brock University, established in 2025, brings together renowned, established and emerging scholars from around the world to share research, foster collaboration and strengthen the field through evidence-based inquiry.


To learn more, support future symposia, explore research partnerships or subscribe for updates on upcoming events, visit: www.antisemitismsymposium.com.
David Hirsh, Ayal Feinberg, Ph.D., and Perla Matusof at Brock University's second annual Symposium on Antisemitism
The Wire
International scholars seek a deeper understanding of contemporary antisemitism
At Brock University’s second annual Symposium on Antisemitism, international researchers examined how anti-Jewish prejudice is experienced, recognized and addressed, emphasizing the importance of empirical evidence in developing effective responses.
Nov. 10, 2026
Contemporary Antisemitism Studies Association