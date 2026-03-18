Shapell’s/Darche Noam

In the heart of Jerusalem, Shapell’s / Darché Noam and its affiliates: Yeshivat Darche Noam/ David Shapell College of Jewish Studies, Midreshet Rachel v’Chaya Women’s College of Jewish studies, Married Couples Program, Executive Learning and the Jack E. Gindi Pathways Israel programs provide expert Torah study and instruction together with responsible guidance in spiritual growth. We have been changing lives and impacting communities for over 45 years. True to our vision of Deracheha Darché Noam, we aim to help Jewish young adults develop in their own way while fostering a deep respect for different ways to be a Torah Jew.