Iconic Events Releasing is reinventing event cinema - focusing on bringing fans closer to the content that they love. Offering a variety of one-of-a-kind live and captured entertainment events in movie theaters nationwide, Iconic Events Releasing creates unique experiences by taking audiences behind the scenes and offering intriguing extras, audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Theatrical releases range from live sports (UFC Live) to classic anime (AX Cinema Nights) to music (David Bryne), documentaries (The Lost Weekend), horror films (Terrifier Franchise) and faith focused features (God of Heaven and Earth). The Iconic Events Releasing’s team are comprised of industry experts with over 80+ years of content acquisition, distribution and marketing, publicity and sponsorship experience. https://iconicreleasing.com/about-us/