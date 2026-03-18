The Israel Museum is the largest cultural institution in the State of Israel, ranked among the world’s leading art and archaeology museums. Founded in 1965, it houses encyclopedic collections, including works dating from prehistory to the present day, in its archaeology, fine arts, and Jewish art and life wings, and features the most extensive holdings of biblical and Holy Land archaeology in the world. Thanks to a legacy of gifts and generous support from its circle of patrons worldwide, the museum has built a far-ranging collection of nearly 500,000 objects, representing the full scope of world material culture.