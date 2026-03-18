The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Nearly 18 Years After Lewin & Lewin Files Lawsuit On Behalf of Menachem Zivotofsky, US Department of State Changes Jerusalem Passport Policy To Permit US Citizens Born in Jerusalem to List Their Place of Birth as “Israel”.