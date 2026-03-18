More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Lewin & Lewin

The Wire
Nearly 18 years after lawsuit, US changes Jerusalem passport policy to include ‘Israel’
Nearly 18 Years After Lewin & Lewin Files Lawsuit On Behalf of Menachem Zivotofsky, US Department of State Changes Jerusalem Passport Policy To Permit US Citizens Born in Jerusalem to List Their Place of Birth as “Israel”.
Oct. 29, 2020