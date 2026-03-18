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StandWithUs

StandWithUs (SWU) is an international, nonprofit, and nonpartisan Israel education organization that works to inspire and educate people of all ages about Israel, as well as challenge misinformation and fight against antisemitism. Through university fellowships, high school internships, middle-school curricula, conferences, materials, social media, educational films and missions to Israel, StandWithUs supports people around the world who want to educate their schools and communities about Israel. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the organization has chapters and programs throughout the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, Brazil and the Netherlands. For the last 11 years, StandWithUs has consistently received the highest possible ratings from Charity Navigator and GuideStar, two charity watchdog groups that assess hundreds of thousands of charities in the United States.
IsraelLINK Educational Specialist, Michelle Geft, trains Jewish Agency for Israel ShinShinim. Photo courtesy of StandWithUs.
The Wire
StandWithUs IsraelLINK middle-school curriculum, Jewish Agency for Israel partner on program for ShinShinim
“Offering training and resources to young Israelis specifically designed for Diaspora students presents an opportunity for American young teens not only to learn about Israel but to develop a genuine relationship with Israel,” says Mina Rush, creator of IsraelLINK.
Aug. 2, 2023
On July 23, in Jerusalem’s central train station, Israelis heading to protest for judicial reform in Tel Aviv and against judicial reform in Jerusalem, shake hands. Photo courtesy of StandWithUs.
The Wire
The political situation in Israel: What unites us in times of deep division?
Now more than ever, we believe it is crucial that even deep disagreements do not prevent us from remaining united around our love for Israel and the Jewish people.
Jul. 27, 2023
The entry gate at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
The Wire
OCR opens investigation into SWU’s Title VI complaint against George Washington University
Among other things, it will include consideration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which recognizes the variety of forms that antisemitism can take.
Apr. 11, 2023
A billboard campaign called “Together Against Antisemitism” is drawing attention to the rise of antisemitism across the United States and around the world. Credit: StandWithUs.
The Wire
Organizations partner to launch ‘Together Against Antisemitism’ campaign
Billboards call attention to the rise of antisemitism in the United States and around the world; the first of the messages are up in two locations in South Florida from March 8 to April 9.
Mar. 14, 2023
The StandWithUs Festival of Lights
The Wire
StandWithUs ‘Festival of Lights’ gala 2022: ‘Standing Together Against Antisemitism’
Noa Tishby, Israel’s special envoy for antisemitism, was the emcee and also interviewed keynote speaker, award-winning journalist Matti Friedman.
Dec. 9, 2022
The Wire
Oct. 27 press conference at UN headquarters in New York to raise awareness about UNHRC report
Navi Pillay presents the latest report from the UNHRC “Commission of Inquiry” to the U.N. General Assembly. The new report will most assuredly minimize the role of Palestinian terrorism and instead overwhelmingly blame Israel for the conflict.
Oct. 20, 2022
Studio Libeskind event to celebrate 10-year anniversary of Amsterdam Publishers
The Wire
10-year Anniversary of Europe’s Premier Holocaust Publisher
Amsterdam Publishers celebrates in New York its ongoing efforts to preserve Holocaust memories
Sep. 19, 2022
The Wire
StandWithUs files amicus brief countering anti-Israel bias and anti-Semitism in the Clifton, NJ Board of Education
“The State of New Jersey has an obligation to ensure that members of local school boards lawfully and ethically use their platform to create an unbiased educational environment for all students in their district,” said Roz Rothstein, CEO of StandWithUs.
Jul. 27, 2022
The Wire
StandWithUs praises Unilever’s decision to cancel Ben & Jerry’s discriminatory boycott
StandWithUs was at the forefront of the challenge against Ben & Jerry’s boycott, sending approximately 500 individual letters to Unilever stakeholders, testifying before a state investment board, rallying 16,000 to join the campaign, deploying advertisement trucks to Unilever’s headquarters to protest Ben & Jerry’s antisemitism and regularly reaching out to Unilever CEO Alan Jope.
Jun. 29, 2022
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