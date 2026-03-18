Temple Beth Torah Sha’aray Tzedek (TBTST) is a vibrant, egalitarian Conservative synagogue centrally located in Tamarac, Fla., in West Broward County, just off the Sawgrass Expressway. TBTST offers an ideal balance of traditional and modern Conservative Judaism in a welcoming environment. Our diverse congregation includes people from all walks of life and Jewish backgrounds - young and old, married and single, with or without children, interfaith families, LGBTQ and from many ethnicities. Through our inspirational and interactive services, multigenerational education, social programming and life-cycle experiences, we offer the opportunity to strengthen relationships with Judaism and the Jewish community. Contact: (954) 721-7660, frontdesk@tbtst.org or visit www.tbtst.org.