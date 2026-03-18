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The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization

The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO), a nonprofit organization founded in 1991, is the only official body in Israel dedicated to supporting the widows, widowers and children of fallen soldiers and security personnel. It includes members of the Israel Police, the Israel Security Agency, Mossad, Israel Prison Service and civilian emergency response units. Since its founding, the organization has stood by thousands of bereaved families whose loved ones were killed while serving and defending the State of Israel and its people. From the War of Independence until today, IDFWO has supported widows, widowers and orphans as they move forward and rebuild their lives with strength and dignity. American Friends of IDF Widows and Orphans (IDFWO-USA) is the sole partner of IDFWO in the United States.
IDF Orphans B’nei Mitzvah at Western Wall, Jerusalem
The Wire
48 IDF orphans celebrate b’nei mitzvah at Western Wall in Jerusalem
“These families paid the ultimate price for our freedom and deserve to have the best possible celebration,” said CEO Shlomi Nahumson.
Oct. 21, 2025
Dan Elbaum
The Wire
Dan Elbaum named first executive director of American Friends of IDF Widows and Orphans
Veteran Jewish communal leader, tapped to build support for families of fallen soldiers and security service members, brings decades of experience supporting Israel and world Jewry.
Sep. 17, 2025
IDF Widows & Orphans Organization Summer Trip 2025
The Wire
33 IDF orphans return from b’nei mitzvah summer trip to America
“The experiences they’ve had together with their American and Israeli peers will stay with them forever,” said agency CEO Shlomi Nachumson.
Jul. 31, 2025