The IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO), a nonprofit organization founded in 1991, is the only official body in Israel dedicated to supporting the widows, widowers and children of fallen soldiers and security personnel. It includes members of the Israel Police, the Israel Security Agency, Mossad, Israel Prison Service and civilian emergency response units. Since its founding, the organization has stood by thousands of bereaved families whose loved ones were killed while serving and defending the State of Israel and its people. From the War of Independence until today, IDFWO has supported widows, widowers and orphans as they move forward and rebuild their lives with strength and dignity. American Friends of IDF Widows and Orphans (IDFWO-USA) is the sole partner of IDFWO in the United States.