TorahSages.com

Netanyahu’s Likud remains Israel’s largest party, the opposition lacks a clear path to power, and an enlarged Arab bloc complicates coalition arithmetic. With Trump backing Netanyahu and Iran still on the agenda, another election could carry high strategic costs.
The country’s next government will depend on whether its political leaders can reconcile their competing commitments, or whether voters will again be asked to resolve a deadlock that negotiations could not.
Internal communications reveal that APA leaders dropped terrorism language after Oct. 7 and resisted Jewish psychologists’ requests for recognition, according to a report from the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
Eldan Kaye of Ogen told JNS that the nonprofit hopes to use “capital in a way that looks at people’s needs and their potential, as opposed to what traditionally may have been deemed risky and unprofitable.”
Netanyahu’s Likud remains Israel’s largest party, the opposition lacks a clear path to power, and an enlarged Arab bloc complicates coalition arithmetic. With Trump backing Netanyahu and Iran still on the agenda, another election could carry high strategic costs.
The country’s next government will depend on whether its political leaders can reconcile their competing commitments, or whether voters will again be asked to resolve a deadlock that negotiations could not.
Internal communications reveal that APA leaders dropped terrorism language after Oct. 7 and resisted Jewish psychologists’ requests for recognition, according to a report from the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
Eldan Kaye of Ogen told JNS that the nonprofit hopes to use “capital in a way that looks at people’s needs and their potential, as opposed to what traditionally may have been deemed risky and unprofitable.”