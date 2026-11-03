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TorahSages.com

TorahSages.com is a free online Torah library offering Gemara, halacha, recorded Torah readings, a siddur and zmanim in English and Hebrew.
Torah scroll. Credit: Nelly Altenburger/Pixabay.
The Wire
Free online Torah library now offers recorded leining for every parshah, Haftarah and megillah
TorahSages.com highlights each pasuk as it is read, allowing students preparing for a bar mitzvah or their first Torah reading to follow along.
Nov. 3, 2026
TorahSages.com