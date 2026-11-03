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Free online Torah library now offers recorded leining for every parshah, Haftarah and megillah

TorahSages.com highlights each pasuk as it is read, allowing students preparing for a bar mitzvah or their first Torah reading to follow along.

TorahSages.com
Torah scroll. Credit: Nelly Altenburger/Pixabay.
Torah scroll. Credit: Nelly Altenburger/Pixabay.
(Nov. 3, 2026 / TorahSages.com)

TorahSages.com, a free online Torah library, now offers recorded leining for the complete cycle of Torah readings. All 54 Torah portions are available aliyah by aliyah, along with each parshah’s Haftarah, all five megillot and readings for the festivals, fast days, Rosh Chodesh and the four special Torah portions (Shekalim, Zachor, Parah and HaChodesh).

Each reading displays the Hebrew text with vowels and trop (cantillation). Readers can switch off the vowels, the trop or both to make the words appear as they do in a Sefer Torah. As the audio plays, the site highlights the pasuk, or verse, being read. The feature is aimed at bar mitzvah students, adults learning to lein for the first time and experienced baalei kriah reviewing a portion before Shabbat.

Every recording on the site can be played without an account or payment. Visitors may open a free account to keep bookmarks and settings across devices.

Moshe Teren, founder of TorahSages.com
Moshe Teren, founder of TorahSages.com. Credit: Courtesy of TorahSages.com.

“I have been leining for more than three decades and I still remember how much it helped to hear a parshah before I had to read it myself,” said Moshe Teren, the site’s founder and a longtime gabbai and baal koreh (Torah reader). “A boy getting ready for his bar mitzvah should be able to hear his reading clearly, as often as he needs. This same principle holds true for beginners at any age. This method really works.”

Leining is one section of a broader library built for Orthodox learners. TorahSages also carries the Talmud Bavli with Rashi and Tosafot set within the text; the Shulchan Aruch with the Rema and, on each seif (section), buttons that open its major commentaries; the Mishneh Torah; the Tur; Mikraot Gedolot; a siddur in three nuschaot; and a zmanim (Jewish prayer times) calendar for any location. Every perek and parshah of the Chumash has an English summary. More than 1,700 sage biographies on the site connect to the passages that mention each sage. The site’s interface is in English and Hebrew, and new texts and features are added regularly and listed on its “What’s New” page.

For more information, visit: https://torahsages.com/leining/

About & contact the publisher
TorahSages.com
TorahSages.com is a free online Torah library offering Gemara, halacha, recorded Torah readings, a siddur and zmanim in English and Hebrew.
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