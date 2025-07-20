Over 100 convicted for attempted lynching of Israelis at Russian airport

( July 20, 2025 / JNS)

Russian courts have sentenced 135 individuals to prison for their roles in the attempted lynching of Israeli passengers at an airport in the country’s predominantly Muslim Dagestan region in October 2023, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre of roughly 1,200 people in Israel’s western Negev, which prompted Jerusalem’s war on the Islamist dictatorship in Gaza.

Hundreds of apparently young Muslim men stormed the airport in the city of Makhachkala on Oct. 29, 2023, after rumors surfaced that a plane from Tel Aviv carrying Israeli nationals had landed at the airport.

Footage showed men with Palestinian flags overrunning the airport and shouting Allahu Akbar (“God is great”), as they searched the terminals for Israeli and Jewish passengers.

About 15 Israelis and Jews were confirmed to have been present at the site at the time. They were transferred to one of the rooms in the airport, where they remained there until taking off for Moscow.

Other videos showed Muslim protesters stopping vehicles in the area to ask motorists if they were transporting tourists from the Jewish state.

“We came for the Jews—to kill them with a knife and shoot them,” a rioter was quoted as saying.

More than 20 people were injured before security personnel regained control over the situation, Reuters reported.

The report further read that investigators found evidence against 142 accused individuals, completing probes into the participation in the unrest of 139.

The three other individuals have been put on Russia’s wanted list. They had organized the riots via posts on Telegram, investigators said, according to Reuters.

The 135 convicts were handed sentences ranging from 6.5 to 15 years in prison for participating in mass riots and other crimes, the report suggested.

No passengers from the flight were injured, reports said.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry said following the lynching attempt that they were following events in Dagestan and “expect Russian law enforcement to maintain the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews and to act with determination against rioters and wild incitement against Jews and Israelis.

“Israel takes a grave view of attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews anywhere,” added the joint statement.

Russia’s state-run RT outlet reported the incident came only a day after Muslims stormed a hotel in the Dagestani city of Khasavyurt in an attempt to harm “Jewish refugees” rumored to be staying there.

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi worked to ensure the safety of Israeli tourists.

In June 2024, more than 15 police officers, and several civilians, were killed by terrorists in Dagestan.

Dagestan’s Interior Ministry confirmed that gunmen had opened fire at a synagogue and a church in the coastal city of Derbent. The state-run RIA Novosti outlet reported that both buildings caught fire, adding that the synagogue, one of the last in Dagestan, burned down.

At the Orthodox church, a priest was killed. Father Nikolai Kotelnikov reportedly had his throat slit before the church was set on fire.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee described the incidents in the country’s predominantly Muslim region as terrorist acts, with authorities announcing the elimination of five or six terrorists.