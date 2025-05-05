Plaque in memory of deported Jewish children damaged in Marseille

( May 4, 2025 / JNS)

A plaque commemorating Jewish children deported during World War II was vandalized in the southern French city of Marseille, La Provence reported.

The incident occurred in the city’s 13th arrondissement, at the Château de la Verdière, from where several Jewish children were deported during the war. According to authorities, the suspect was arrested shortly after the act.

City officials condemned the vandalism, calling it “intolerable.” In a statement posted on X, Mayor Benoît Payan said the city would file a formal complaint and had ordered immediate restoration of the damaged plaque.

The local branch of CRIF, the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, also announced plans to file a civil suit in response to the incident.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.