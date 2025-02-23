Police: Five significant attacks foiled in Jerusalem since start of year

( Feb. 23, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli security forces have thwarted five major terrorist attacks in Jerusalem in the first seven weeks of 2025, the Israel Police said on Sunday, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which kicks off on Friday.

The country is on heightened alert ahead of the holiday month, with some 3,000 police officers set to be deployed throughout the city.

Police have recommended that the political echelon allow some 10,000 Palestinian Muslims from Judea and Samaria to enter the city and pray at the Temple Mount during Ramadan, according to Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster.

Police have advised the government to issue entry permits to men aged 55 and up and women over 50, and also that children up to 12, accompanied by an adult, be allowed to pray at the Temple Mount.

Terrorists released from jail as part of the current hostage deal with Hamas and who were allowed to return to Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria have been banned from visiting the holy site, according to the report.

Last March, hundreds of thousands of Arab Muslims worshipped largely without incident in Jerusalem during Ramadan, despite Hamas’s calls for violence amid the war against the Palestinian terror organization.