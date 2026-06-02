More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel signs letter of intent with Inter-American Development Bank to create new investment funds

The Isaac Accords Fund will see public and private investment in Latin America and the Caribbean in “essential sectors for sustainable economic growth,” said Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Mike Wagenheim
The Inter-American Development Bank in downtown Washington, D.C. Credit: Tony Webster via Creative Commons.
The Inter-American Development Bank in downtown Washington, D.C. Credit: Tony Webster via Creative Commons.
(Jun. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Israel signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Inter-American Development Bank on Monday, creating a new fund tied to the “Isaac Accords” to attract public and private investment in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Bezalel Smotrich, the Israeli finance minister, told JNS that the partnership that he inked with Ilan Goldfajn, president of the bank, at the Israeli embassy in Washington will establish two funds.

A government fund will be flush with “large amounts of money from the Israeli government that will be leveraged in a very significant way, through the bank, for investments in the Isaac Accords countries,” the minister told JNS.

The United States, Argentina and Israel launched the Isaac Accords in November 2025, modeled on the Abraham Accords, which brought Middle East economies and governments together.

Javier Milei, president of Argentina, and Gideon Sa’ar, foreign minister of Israel, signed the Isaac Accords at a meeting in Buenos Aires. Milei donated the $1 million he won in Genesis Prize grant money from Israel to bolster the financial infrastructure of the new accords.

The greater focus will be a fund for private funds from institutional bodies in Israel and private investors.

Smotrich told those in attendance on Monday that the fund will focus on agriculture and food security, water, energy, digital systems and technology.

“These are essential sectors for sustainable economic growth,” he told attendees. “It is no coincidence that these are also sectors in which Israeli technology and Israeli industry have a great deal to offer.”

The cooperative agreement will capitalize on the bank’s AAA investment rating, massive portfolio and expertise in Latin America. The fund is intended to become self-sustaining and not require additional capital injections.

“We are actually making a deal that is a win-win,” Smotrich told JNS. “It is good for the Israeli economy. It is good for the Latin American and Caribbean countries, and it is also good for the political status of the state of Israel, which knows how to patronize and be on the side of countries that support it and partner with it.”

“Given the war that we have been waging for the past two and a half years, this is politically and security-wise correct and economically correct for both countries,” the minister told JNS.

‘Resilience of the Israeli economy’

The war situation was top of mind on Monday, as Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, hurriedly left the podium, scrambling away to handle what appeared to be an urgent matter. The matter was later revealed to be developments in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

He returned later, telling Smotrich and Goldfajn, “You’re working on the Isaac Accords. I’m working on the Lebanon accords.”

Smotrich and Goldfajn both pegged the Israeli economy’s resilience during the war as a key factor in the agreement’s development.

“The savings of Israeli citizens, which are currently managed by the institutional bodies in the State of Israel, are over $2 trillion. That’s a lot of money,” Smotrich told attendees.

A large part of Israeli savings is invested abroad, Smotrich told JNS, and the new investment channel created on Monday “is a very good platform to pave this path for Israeli companies.”

That includes “companies that are technological breakthroughs that will carry out a large part of these projects in Latin American countries,” he said.

Goldfajn said from the podium that the fund will connect public resources and mobilize private resources to scale up development in the region.

It is to be based on three pillars: technical expertise, a finance facility that will make financing cheaper for the region and “a platform to mobilize private capital into the region from the rest of the world, particularly from Israel,” he said.

Israel is already involved with the bank, which has a team of Israelis working in cybersecurity and other areas of expertise, such as water management and energy.

Goldfajn noted that trade between Israel and Latin America and the Caribbean is a small fraction of the Jewish state’s global trade.

“If you look at Latin America as one place, one market, we are talking about 660 million people, young, dynamic and with a combined GDP of $6.6 trillion, with relative political stability,” Goldfajn said.

He mentioned large and dynamic Jewish communities in places like Argentina and elsewhere in the region, and the opening for Israel to build new diplomatic alliances.

A former governor of the Central Bank of Brazil, Goldfajn is an Israeli-Brazilian and was born in Haifa. He spoke some Hebrew from the dais on Monday.

“Ilan has an amazing role in this process, no doubt. Ilan has a very, very warm heart for the State of Israel. His heart is in the right place,” Smotrich told JNS.

The Israeli minister also credited U.S. President Donald Trump and the Argentinian president for jump-starting the accords and for the impact it has already had in areas like direct flights beginning next summer between Israel and Argentina.

“We respect and we know how to be on the side of those who know how to be on our side,” Smotrich told JNS.

“We will make sure that Argentina, and not only Argentina, but also other countries that are on our side will benefit greatly from this for their citizens,” the Israeli minister added.

Latin America Business and Economy
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
Gavel
U.S. News
Terror commander pleads not guilty, claims he is ‘prisoner of war’
An alleged Keta’ib Hezbollah commander pleaded not guilty to plotting to attack a Manhattan synagogue, telling the court that he is not guilty because he is “in a war situation.”
June 2, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Dan Goldman
U.S. News
Israel a central focus in first debate between Goldman and Lander for NY 10th Congressional District
“I was proud to march in the Israel Day parade to celebrate the nation and the State of Israel, a Jewish and democratic state that is distinct from its government,” Rep. Dan Goldman said at the debate.
June 2, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, June 1, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
Israel had ‘no choice’ but to drive deeper into Lebanese territory, its UN envoy says, as Security Council pushes ceasefire
“Would you wait until the drones were buzzing over Paris?” Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the global body, asked his French counterpart.
June 2, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Members of Congress hold photos during a memorial vigil for two Israeli embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 10, 2025. Credit: Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israeli embassy in Washington marks year since murders of two of its staffers
“It is very easy to lose hope, and even when you have hope, it requires more,” said Robert Milgrim, whose daughter Sarah was killed by a gunman outside the Capital Jewish Museum.
June 2, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Blue and White Party lawmakers leave the Knesset plenum hall, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset passes in first reading bill to split AG role
The purpose of the legislation is to reduce the power of Israel’s attorney general, who both advises the government and manages criminal proceedings against elected officials.
June 2, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends the signing of a housing framework agreement at Jerusalem City Hall in Jerusalem, Dec. 15, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli defense minister again threatens to strike Beirut in response to Hezbollah launches
Israel’s stance was reflected in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call with U.S. President Donald Trump, said Israel Katz.
June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Keep the fire lit
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel is right to defend its Gaza blockade
Moshe Phillips