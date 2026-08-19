Rabbi Ephraim Z. Buchwald is the founder and director of NJOP (National Jewish Outreach Program), which he established in 1987 to make Judaism accessible and to create positive, joyous Jewish experiences for Jews of all backgrounds. Through initiatives including Shabbat Across America and Canada, Read Hebrew America and Canada, the Hebrew Reading Crash Course, the Crash Course in Basic Judaism and the renowned Beginners Service, NJOP programs have reached more than 1.7 million North American Jews. These programs have been offered at 5,258 synagogues and Jewish organizations across 46 countries.