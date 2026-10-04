More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

2 Iranians charged with terror plot targeting UK Jews

The suspects allegedly prepared a chlorine bomb while scoping Manchester’s Heaton Park synagogue for a second attack.

A Police presence outside Heaton Park Synagogue as members of the Jewish community mark Yom Kippur, on September 21, 2026 in Manchester, England. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.
A police presence outside Heaton Park Synagogue as members of the Jewish community mark Yom Kippur in Manchester, England, Sept. 21, 2026. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.
(Oct. 4, 2026 / JNS)

British prosecutors indicted on Friday two Iranian men who were arrested last month in Manchester on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack on local Jews.

Rahman Salehi, 35, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, were charged with preparing to commit an act of terrorism or assisting another to commit an act of terrorism on or before Sep. 20, 2026, the Crown Prosecution Service wrote in a statement.

During a court appearance Saturday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, the Metropolitan Police alleged the two men obtained instructions to make a chlorine bomb and acquired liquids and other components to make an improvised explosive device, LBC radio reported. Another court appearance has been scheduled for Oct. 23

Salehi, who was granted asylum in the United Kingdom in 2023, arrived in the country by boat in 2020, having previously claimed asylum in Germany and spent five years there, he told the court, according to LBC.

The radio station also reported that Ahmadyan arrived by a small boat in 2023 and has an outstanding asylum claim.

Both men are also accused of identifying and researching potential targets, acquiring images, plans and maps of potential targets and conducting reconnaissance of potential locations for attack, including Heaton Park synagogue. A jihadist terrorist attack there last year ended with three fatalities, including the killer.

Police searched at addresses in Liverpool and Salford as part of the investigation, LBC reported.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said of the terror plot: “This news will be deeply distressing for our Jewish communities, coming so soon after Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. I know this will be especially true in Manchester, as we mark one year since the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.”

The fact both suspects arrived by small boat several years ago, she added, “is a reminder of the importance of our relentless work to tackle illegal migration into this country. While numbers are down, I know there is more we must do.”

The alleged plot involving the two Iranians does not pose an ongoing threat to the public, according to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans.

“While this incident and the investigation into the RAF Fairford incident are not connected in any way, I want to reassure the public that CTP [counter-terrorism police] working with our national security partners, are using the full range of our capabilities to protect the U.K. from any hostile acts,” her statement continued..

Police arrested five men last week near the Fairford Royal Air Force base on suspicion they were planning an attack there.

Iran United Kingdom
EXPLORE JNS
Wikipedia
U.S. News
First line of Wikipedia Oct. 7 entry says Hamas terrorists came from ‘blockaded’ Gaza, seeming to justify attacks
“It’s yet another example of the Wikipedia editors’ anti-Israel bias,” Alyza Lewin of the Combat Antisemitism Movement told JNS.
October 2, 2026 04:07 PM
Aaron Bandler
People visit “The Space That Remains” exhibition, featuring personal belongings of victims of the October 7 massacre, at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, days before the third anniversary of the massacre, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel marks 1,318 slain security personnel since Oct. 7
Terror attacks have also claimed 1,029 civilian lives alongside tens of thousands wounded over three years, the National Insurance Institute reported.
October 4, 2026 05:14 AM
JNS Staff
Oregon Hillel
U.S. News
‘Everything literally under the sukkah was taken,’ Oregon Hillel says of holiday theft
“The feeling that our new home could be desecrated so quickly—really unsettling and really sad,” Lenny Steinberg, of the Hillel, told JNS.
Oct. 2, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Energy Department
U.S. News
US Energy Department staffer faces up to 20 years for alleged effort to aid Houthis
“These allegations are so deeply disturbing that they almost defy imagination,” the assistant U.S. attorney general stated.
Oct. 2, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
05:41
Israel investigates suspected Ebola case in Congo returnee
05:23
Dutch prosecutors drop probe of Gazan student’s Oct. 7 video
05:02
UKMTO: Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
04:45
Israeli defense minister orders Gaza, Judea and Samaria crossings closed ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
04:24
Israeli forces catch Arab car thief after foot chase
04:05
Iran speaker says Hormuz to stay closed until seven conditions met
03:44
Foreign nationals arrested in Samaria to face deportation proceedings
03:22
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot’s ties after cockpit attack
03:01
Israeli FM welcomes new Colombian ambassador, vows ‘all-time high’ in ties
02:45
Israel Police halts celebration of Arab security prisoner’s release
02:26
Trump on Iran decision: ‘Easy way or the hard way’
02:05
IDF confirms strike on top Hamas leader in Gaza
01:44
Israel counts 1,318 slain defense, security personnel since Oct. 7
01:24
IDF soldier seriously wounded in operational accident in Southern Lebanon
08:10
Israeli security forces kill Hamas sniper in Khan Yunis
07:16
UAE official calls flydubai attack ‘dangerous act of terrorism’
07:06
Netanyahu visits Neriyah Leiter at Jerusalem hospital
06:14
UAE approves Israeli repatriation flights from Dubai
05:22
Flydubai extends Israel flight suspension until Oct. 15
05:12
EJC marks anniversary of Manchester synagogue attack
04:24
Trump threatens Iran with ‘very hard’ response if linked to flydubai attack
04:05
Netanyahu: Flydubai rescue was ‘Hollywood on steroids’
03:22
Flydubai pilot speaks from hospital: ‘I fought for my life’
03:11
Arkia, Israir still plan Dubai repatriation flights
02:14
El Al delays UAE flights after landing approval withdrawn
01:28
IDF: Slain Hamas commander oversaw captivity of Israeli hostages
01:20
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh pulls out of Knesset race
17:04
‘Chain of miracles with divine assistance,’ Netanyahu says of rescued flydubai flight
16:59
Israeli military names 170 Palestinians it says were terrorists posing as journalists
13:49
Anti-Israel rabbi posts about giving Mamdani a mezuzah during mayor’s visit to Sukkah in Williamsburg
13:46
British police arrest UK-Iranian dual national in RAF Fairford incident
13:04
Syrian government denies report that it met with Hezbollah
12:49
US can deport leader of largest mosque in Wisconsin, federal judge rules
11:03
Protect Jewish students on third anniversary of Oct. 7, CIJA tells Canadian schools
08:48
President of Israeli Supreme Court urges Balad leader to quit election race
08:35
IDF kills PIJ terrorist in Khan Yunis
08:33
Oct. 7 Gaza Division intelligence officer identified as Aryeh Amidror
08:11
Trump rejects reports Netanyahu was warned before Oct. 7
08:03
Thai police probe Israeli’s death in Koh Phangan
07:30
Israel tightens pilot checks after Flydubai cockpit attack
07:26
IDF: 10 Gazans identified as journalists were terrorists
07:02
Netanyahu: No peace in Gaza until ‘murderous’ Hamas regime is destroyed
06:30
Ben-Gvir: Pilot who planned to crash plane must be extradited to Israel
06:03
Indian pilot reported in stable condition after flydubai attack attempt
05:42
Ben-Gvir at Supreme Court: Balad leader ‘belongs in prison’
05:20
Thousands hold daytime Sukkot prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem
04:58
IDF issues detailed rebuttal to ‘NAZA’ film
04:37
Netanyahu hails Israeli ‘hero’ as flydubai passengers return home safely
04:17
UAE orders formal investigation into flydubai ‘incident’
03:56
Netanyahu: Too early to say if Iran behind flydubai attack
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is Jewish unity in a polarized nation possible?
October 1, 2026 02:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
Those amazing and heroic Israelis
Melanie Phillips
Nachum Kaplan
Opinion
Israel’s enemies are making the security hawks’ case
Nachum Kaplan