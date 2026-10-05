More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Pro-Israel Bolsonaro front-runner in Brazilian presidential election

The senator will face off against leftist incumbent Lula in a second round on Oct. 25.

Etgar Lefkovits
Brazailian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, a leading candidate for president addresses a gathering of Latin American lawmakers in Argentina on June 28, 2026. Credit: Israel Allies Foundation.
Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro addresses Latin American lawmakers in Buenos Aires on June 28, 2026. Credit: Israel Allies Foundation.
(Oct. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Brazilian Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro will face leftist President Luiz Inacio ‌Lula da Silva in a runoff later this month after winning the first round of the national election on Sunday with both falling short of 50% of the vote.

Bolsonaro’s stronger-than-expected performance, with 47% of votes compared to Lula’s 45%, is likely to buoy his campaign ahead of the Oct. 25 runoff.

The election comes amid a right-wing wave in Latin America that is driving a diplomatic shift toward better relations with the United States and Israel.

“Brazil wants change, that’s the reading of what happened today,” Bolsonaro said after the vote. “It’s the end of the Workers’ Party era,” he added, in a reference to Lula’s party.

“Tomorrow we start a new campaign,” Lula said. “We will see who has the best plan.”

Restoring relations with Israel

A Bolsonaro victory in an election centered on crime and the cost of living would dramatically restore relations between Brasilia and Jerusalem, which plunged to historic lows under Lula’s administration.

The 45-year-old right-wing senator and son of former president Jair Bolsonaro told JNS earlier this year that he plans to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem within six months of victory, citing his Christian faith for his strong connection to Israel. He also said in an interview with JNS this summer in Argentina that he hopes to celebrate his victory in Jerusalem.

Lula, 80, is running for a fourth (non-consecutive) term in office. He recalled his ambassador to Israel in 2024 in the wake of the war against Hamas in Gaza and joined the International Court of Justice case against the Jewish state, becoming one of the most vociferous opponents of Israel in Latin America.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday congratulated Bolsonaro on the vote and wished him luck in the runoff.

“I look forward to restoring the extraordinary friendship between Israel and Brazil,” Netanyahu wrote on X. “Best wishes for your great victory, my friend.”

Several countries have experienced notable political shifts toward conservative and right-wing leadership in Latin America in recent years, including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador and Honduras, a regional wave seen as driven by personal insecurity and crime as well as economic frustration.

“Freedom advances in Brazil,” Argentine President Javier Milei, who actively campaigned for Bolsonaro, tweeted on Monday. “Congratulations, dear friend, on this historic election against the communist Lula.”

“LONG LIVE FREEDOM, DAMN IT…!!” Milei wrote.

Latin America Israeli Foreign Policy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Wikipedia
U.S. News
First line of Wikipedia Oct. 7 entry says Hamas terrorists came from ‘blockaded’ Gaza, seeming to justify attacks
“It’s yet another example of the Wikipedia editors’ anti-Israel bias,” Alyza Lewin of the Combat Antisemitism Movement told JNS.
October 2, 2026 04:07 PM
Aaron Bandler
An Israeli tank patrols inside the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, June 21, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist tied to Turkish aid group
The military targeted Deniz Feneri director Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi in Khan Yunis after he funded Hamas operatives and breached the ceasefire.
October 5, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and the Republic of Ireland at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sept. 27, 2026. Photo by Flash90.
Israel News
Ireland press conference cuts short after official says Israeli reporter ‘walked past the line’
The Irish national soccer team’s coach was asked about the flyfubai flight terror attack following his past “playing against genocide” remark.
Oct. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh (left), MK Ahmad Tibi (center) and MK Ofer Cassif arrive on Oct. 1, 2026 at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem for a hearing on the Central Elections Committee’s decision to disqualify candidates and parties from running in the upcoming Knesset elections on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel’s Supreme Court overturns decision to disqualify Arab parties
Balad party chair Sami Abu Shehadeh, who wrote a piece lauding Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks, withdrew his candidacy for the upcoming election.
Oct. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
06:47
IDF soldiers mark three years since Oct. 7 ‘across all sectors’
06:25
Bar-Ilan U lecturer indicted over alleged plan for coordinated attacks on Arab Israelis
06:03
Israeli FM Sa’ar: Ireland a lost cause for Jewish state
05:51
IDF troops fire at car that rammed army vehicle in Judea
05:43
Israeli gasoline price drops to $9.61 a gallon after tax cut
05:24
Three years later, Oct. 7 still ‘seared into us,’ Netanyahu tells memorial ceremony
05:22
US energy secretary says Strait of Hormuz energy supplies continuing to rise
05:17
Herzog reflects on three years of loss, praises Israeli resilience
05:02
IDF, Shin Bet kill Hamas Nukhba commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
04:41
Netanyahu, Sa’ar wish Bolsonaro luck in Brazil presidential runoff
04:29
Judea: IDF responds to attempted ramming near Hebron
04:22
Tourist detained after arousing suspicion at Tel Aviv ‘security site’
03:57
Israel squad wears Oct. 7 memorial armbands at match with Ireland
03:38
Farage vowed to ‘undo’ Labour government’s moves, Israeli FM tells JNS
03:19
Netanyahu orders security review of foreign flights to Israel
02:59
IDF says it killed Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist tied to Turkish aid group
02:38
Netanyahu to honor slain IDF soldiers, Oct. 7 victims at Mount Herzl
02:19
Syria: IDF slays suspicious person trying to infiltrate military post
02:16
Samaria: IDF arrests two terrorist arms dealers in Nablus raid
02:09
IDF kills Hamas commander, observation-unit operative in Gaza
01:47
Israeli FM to JNS: Abraham Accords won’t be harmed by flydubai attack
01:23
Herzog lowers Israeli flag to half-staff for Oct. 7 remembrance day
01:21
IDF chief: ‘An entire nation bows its head and mourns’
00:07
Oct. 7 survivor celebrates third birthday back in Kibbutz Nirim
23:06
Jerusalem hospital urges helmet use after nine children injured in one day
10:05
20 firefighting crews battle waste disposal fire on Mount Carmel
08:59
Iranian Army plans to increase missile range, speed
08:36
Emily Damari shares new photos from Gaza captivity
08:13
Israeli FM congratulates Latvian PM on election victory
07:49
Palestinian school principal arrested for incitement
07:28
Israel’s ‘Kan’ to produce documentary on flydubai attack
07:07
Eastern Jerusalem resident held over deadly hit-and-run
06:45
Israeli man sentenced to three years for contact with Iranian agent
06:22
UK Greens set to vote on ‘Zionism is Racism’ resolution
06:01
Iran FM says seven-day proposal could reopen Hormuz if accepted
05:41
Israel investigates suspected Ebola case in Congo returnee
05:23
Dutch prosecutors drop probe of Gazan student’s Oct. 7 video
05:02
UKMTO: Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz
04:45
Israeli defense minister orders Gaza, Judea and Samaria crossings closed ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
04:24
Israeli forces catch Arab car thief after foot chase
04:05
Iran speaker says Hormuz to stay closed until seven conditions met
03:44
Foreign nationals arrested in Samaria to face deportation proceedings
03:22
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot’s ties after cockpit attack
03:01
Israeli FM welcomes new Colombian ambassador, vows ‘all-time high’ in ties
02:45
Israel Police halts celebration of Arab security prisoner’s release
02:26
Trump on Iran decision: ‘Easy way or the hard way’
02:05
IDF confirms strike on top Hamas leader in Gaza
01:44
Israel counts 1,318 slain defense, security personnel since Oct. 7
01:24
IDF soldier seriously wounded in operational accident in Southern Lebanon
08:10
Israeli security forces kill Hamas sniper in Khan Yunis
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with flydubai passengers Yaniv Hayun, Or Pardilov, Dr. Shota Musayev and his wife, Sigalit, who helped thwart the attack aboard Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Oct. 1, 2026. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Flydubai attack, UK terror plot put Israel on high alert
October 5, 2026 04:43 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Andrew Abrahams. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
‘NAZA’ and Nazi take the stand
Andrew Abrahams
Linda Argalgi Sadacka
Opinion
The Jews who refused to sit down
Linda Argalgi Sadacka