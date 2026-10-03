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News   Israel News

Ireland press conference cuts short after official says Israeli reporter ‘walked past the line’

The Irish national soccer team’s coach was asked about the flyfubai flight terror attack following his past “playing against genocide” remark.

JNS Staff
The UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and the Republic of Ireland at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sept. 27, 2026. Photo by Flash90.
The UEFA Nations League soccer match between Israel and the Republic of Ireland at Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, on Sept. 27, 2026. Credit: Flash90.
(Oct. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Ireland’s press conference on Saturday ahead of the UEFA Nations League soccer match to be held on Oct. 4 against Israel came to an abrupt end after an Israeli reporter probed head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson about Irish players who allegedly called Israeli players “monkeys” during the previous game between the two nations.

“That is completely untrue,” a Football Association of Ireland official retorted.

The microphone was reportedly taken away from the reporter as the Irish official kept repeating, “We’re finishing the press conference there,” adding, “You’ve just walked past the line.”

The official then tapped Hallgrímsson on the shoulder and instructed him to leave.

Before the question that led to the unusual scene, another Israeli journalist posed a question to Ireland’s coach about the terrorist attack that took place earlier in the week on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The Irish press officer cut off the reporter, saying that the coach will answer only soccer-related questions.

Beforehand, Hallgrímsson said that “just surviving as a group” the upcoming game would be a “big win for me and for this group ... if we go through this undamaged.”

Israel and Ireland were drawn in the same group for UEFA’s Nations League competition.

Hallgrímsson came under fire from the Israel Football Association after saying, during a press conference at the Football Association of Ireland headquarters in Dublin on Sept. 17, that his team would be “playing against genocide” in upcoming matches against Israel.

“We have contributed to the world and humanity in countless fields, earning an impressive number of Nobel Prizes along the way,” the Israel Football Association wrote on X on Sept. 21, before the first match was played the following week.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet found a cure for stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy” such as that displayed by Hallgrímsson, the association said.

Both teams host in ‘neutral’ locations

Israel lost 0-3 to Ireland at Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary, which was chosen as a “home” venue after UEFA ruled out international matches in the Jewish state over security concerns.

Ireland’s designated home match on Oct. 4 will be played behind closed doors at TSC Arena in Bačka Topola, Serbia, due to “operational challenges” surrounding the game.

The first match came under doubt after Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu told the squad he did not want to participate, with other players reportedly considering withdrawing. A majority ultimately decided to play.

Eventually, the FAI has said it will play the matches despite pressure in Ireland for a boycott over Israeli military operations against Hamas in Gaza. In July, members voted 75-32, with three abstentions, to back the association’s decision to fulfill its UEFA obligations. The FAI estimates that refusing to play would cost it €5.5 million ($6.3 million) in direct revenue and could also lead to forfeited matches and relegation in the Nations League.

The manager of Israel’s men’s team, Ran Ben Shimon, spoke to the press on Saturday, ahead of the Oct. 4 match in Serbia.

He was asked about Ireland’s request to keep its team and Israel from being paired in future competitions. UEFA has since rejected the request.

“Divorce is not something pleasant. I plan to stay and play against anybody,” Ben Shimon replied.

Israel Football Association’s head of communications Shlomi Barzel added, “The answer is no. I think what you reported, not to be in the same [group in future], we are not going to ask for that thing.”

The Irish Independent quoted Israeli press officer Eitan Dotan as describing the “trash talk” during the last match as “not normal, not like any other match.” He said that the IFA will consider raising the subject with UEFA.

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