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News   Israel News

Israeli Transportation Ministry failed to vet foreign flight crews

Israel’s Tax Authority confirmed it had received a list of foreign flight crews, but only checked them for criminal status.

Etgar Lefkovits
A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images.
A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images.
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images
(Oct. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Transportation Ministry acknowledged this weekend that it had failed to vet international flight crews arriving in the country, and relied entirely on airlines to confirm their crews had passed background security checks.

The security lapse came to light following the September 30 attack on a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv.

The admission came after it emerged that the Omani co-pilot who attacked the captain and then tried to crash the plane was allowed to fly the commercial route in violation of bilateral agreements which explicitly stipulate that flight crews must come from countries which maintain diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israeli authorities were investigating whether the co-pilot, identified as 29-year-old Omani national Hamam al-Hamami, had flown to Israel before.

A former worker at Ben-Gurion International Airport told Israel’s Channel 12 News on Sunday that she had let flight crew into the country from multiple countries without diplomatic ties with Israel, including Syria and Lebanon.

Israel’s Tax Authority confirmed over the weekend that it had received a list of foreign flight crews, but had only checked them for criminal status.

Flydubai is also facing severe scrutiny over a major vetting failure after it emerged that the co-pilot had been barred from flying by Oman Air in 2024 after being flagged as a security risk for possessing extremist materials.

Defense and Security
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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