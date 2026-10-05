More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Putting my community ahead of my party,’ says Jewish Dem backing Lawler

The GOP congressman “stands with Israel, and he stands up to antisemitism,” Stacy Caridi said.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Lawler
Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), chair of the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee, of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, speaks during a hearing about Lebanon on Feb. 3, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
(Oct. 5, 2026 / JNS)

Stacy Caridi, a Jewish Democrat who is deputy mayor of Montebello, N.Y., said on Monday that she is endorsing Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), whom she praised for his support for Israel and his record of confronting Jew-hatred, Jewish Insider reported.

Caridi, who serves in Rockland County in the Hudson Valley, made the endorsement in a campaign video.

“Mike stands with Israel, and he stands up to antisemitism,” she said. “He calls it out when it comes from the Right, and he calls it out when it comes from the Left.”

“I’m putting my community ahead of my party and supporting a candidate who works for all of us,” she said, of endorsing across the aisle.

Caridi said in the video that she has known Lawler, who is not Jewish, since his time in the New York State Assembly. She cited his ties to Rockland County, where he grew up, attended Suffern High School and now lives with his family.

Rockland County is home to about 90,000 Jews and has the largest Jewish population per capita of any U.S. county, according to New York State.

Caridi credited the congressman with bringing more than $120 million in federal funding to the district, including $5 million for sidewalks and road-safety projects across Ramapo and its villages.

“No one knows this community better than Mike does, and he delivers,” she stated.

The congressman praised Caridi, who, he said, “judges people by their work, regardless of party.”

Ally Chemtob, a Democrat and member of the New Castle Town Council, has also endorsed Lawler.

“We have faced an explosion of antisemitism in all aspects of our lives,” Chemtob said. “We have also watched many we thought were our allies abandon us, but we have also been reminded of who our true friends are, who is willing to stand with us.”

Lawler’s relationship with the Jewish community “transcends partisan concerns,” Chemtob said.

“My support for Mike is personal, because when I look beyond party labels to someone I know and trust, I see someone who cares about the safety and well-being of my children,” she said.

Lawler is running against Cait Conley, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and later served as director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council during the Biden administration.

Conley has also positioned herself as a pro-Israel Democrat. AIPAC is fundraising for Lawler on its website.

U.S. Politics
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is national reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun speaks at the JNS Visionary Leadership Assembly in New York City on Sept. 28, 2025, sharing how Jewish identity guides his work as U.S. special envoy–designate to combat antisemitism. Credit: JNS.
U.S. News
Before Bondi Beach massacre, warnings about Jew-hatred ‘fell on deaf ears’ in Australia, Kaploun says
“In many of the countries that have Holocaust envoys or antisemitism envoys, you have to empower them to be able to do something to be effective,” the U.S. special envoy on Jew-hatred told reporters. “You can’t neuter them.”
October 5, 2026 04:58 PM
Mike Wagenheim
ZAKA With Destroyed Cars, Oct. 7 Attacks
Israel News
‘Always there, all year long,’ Israeli combat paramedic says ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary
“In one hour, on Oct. 7, I saw more casualties than I saw for five years,” Guy M. told JNS.
October 5, 2026 10:45 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A sculpture made by India's sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik depicts India's pilot Smit Machchhar, the captain of flydubai flight FZ 1073, at a beach in Odisha's Puri city on Oct. 1, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Netanyahu invites flydubai pilot to Independence Day ceremony
The Israeli premier praised Smit Machchhar during a call after the wounded aviator helped passengers and crew foil a violent midair hijacking.
Oct. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft prepares for landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli Transportation Ministry failed to vet foreign flight crews
Israel’s Tax Authority confirmed it had received a list of foreign flight crews, but only checked them for criminal status.
Oct. 4, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Breaking News
17:04
Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy touts funding to group that accuses Israel of ‘genocide’
13:15
Kuwaiti man who tried to attack Israeli embassy in London gets life in prison
12:53
AOC, Mamdani to attend El-Sayed fundraiser in NY
12:33
‘Regular rotations that happen,’ Rubio says of bombers leaving British Fairford airbase
10:05
Israel Police chief mourns 72 officers killed since Oct. 7
08:59
Work begins to preserve Herod’s Pools in Jordan Valley
08:58
State Department hiring foreign affairs officer in Office of Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism
08:42
Palestinian terrorist ‘neutralized’ after torching car, wielding knife at Samaria farm
08:33
Iran reviewing US response to Hormuz reopening proposal
08:13
Sa’ar congratulates SNSD after strong showing in Bosnia elections
07:55
CST warns of ‘ongoing terrorist threats’ to British Jews after Manchester plot charges
07:32
Israeli minister on Spain’s snap election: ‘Sánchez is finished’
07:12
Israel bars UK Green Party leader over anti-Zionist resolution
06:47
IDF soldiers mark three years since Oct. 7 ‘across all sectors’
06:25
Bar-Ilan U lecturer indicted over alleged plan for coordinated attacks on Arab Israelis
06:03
Israeli FM Sa’ar: Ireland a lost cause for Jewish state
05:51
IDF troops fire at car that rammed army vehicle in Judea
05:43
Israeli gasoline price drops to $9.61 a gallon after tax cut
05:24
Three years later, Oct. 7 still ‘seared into us,’ Netanyahu tells memorial ceremony
05:22
US energy secretary says Strait of Hormuz energy supplies continuing to rise
05:17
Herzog reflects on three years of loss, praises Israeli resilience
05:02
IDF, Shin Bet kill Hamas Nukhba commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
04:41
Netanyahu, Sa’ar back Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential runoff
04:29
Judea: IDF responds to attempted ramming near Hebron
04:22
Tourist detained after arousing suspicion at Tel Aviv ‘security site’
03:57
Israel squad wears Oct. 7 memorial armbands at match with Ireland
03:38
Britain’s Farage vowed to ‘undo’ Labour government’s moves, Israeli FM tells JNS
03:19
Netanyahu orders security review of foreign flights to Israel
02:59
IDF says it killed Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist tied to Turkish aid group
02:38
Netanyahu to honor slain IDF soldiers, Oct. 7 victims at Mount Herzl
02:19
Syria: IDF slays suspicious person trying to infiltrate military post
02:16
Samaria: IDF arrests two terrorist arms dealers in Nablus raid
02:09
IDF kills Hamas commander, observation-unit operative in Gaza
01:47
Israeli FM to JNS: Abraham Accords won’t be harmed by flydubai attack
01:23
Herzog lowers Israeli flag to half-staff for Oct. 7 remembrance day
01:21
IDF chief: ‘An entire nation bows its head and mourns’
00:07
Oct. 7 survivor celebrates third birthday back in Kibbutz Nirim
23:06
Jerusalem hospital urges helmet use after nine children injured in one day
10:05
20 firefighting crews battle waste disposal fire on Mount Carmel
08:59
Iranian Army plans to increase missile range, speed
08:36
Emily Damari shares new photos from Gaza captivity
08:13
Israeli FM congratulates Latvian PM on election victory
07:49
Palestinian school principal arrested for incitement
07:28
Israel’s ‘Kan’ to produce documentary on flydubai attack
07:07
Eastern Jerusalem resident held over deadly hit-and-run
06:45
Israeli man sentenced to three years for contact with Iranian agent
06:22
UK Greens set to vote on ‘Zionism is Racism’ resolution
06:01
Iran FM says seven-day proposal could reopen Hormuz if accepted
05:41
Israel investigates suspected Ebola case in Congo returnee
05:23
Dutch prosecutors drop probe of Gazan student’s Oct. 7 video
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with flydubai passengers Yaniv Hayun, Or Pardilov, Dr. Shota Musayev and his wife, Sigalit, who helped thwart the attack aboard Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Oct. 1, 2026. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Flydubai attack, UK terror plot put Israel on high alert
October 5, 2026 04:43 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Shay Khatiri. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Journalists have moved on from massacre in Iran, but insist on relitigating Gaza war
Shay Khatiri
Cathy Lawi. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The sleeping trauma
Cathy Lawi