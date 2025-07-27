Rebuilding Israel’s north: Reimagining and reviving the Galilee

( July 27, 2025 / JNS)

Long before the tragedy of Oct. 7, 2023, shook Israel’s northern border communities and emptied entire communities, efforts were already underway to revitalize the country’s northern periphery. But in the many months since, those efforts have taken on new urgency—and new meaning.

What was once a long-term vision for regional renewal is now a national imperative: to help families not only return to northern Israel to live and survive, but to prosper and thrive.

Jewish National Fund-USA CEO, Russell Robinson and Tali Tzour Avner, the organization’s chief Israel officer, visit the Galilee Culinary Institute building site earlier this year. Credit: Jewish National Fund-USA.

“In the north, we’ve always seen potential, but potential requires infrastructure, opportunity, and connection,” Tali Tzour Avner, Jewish National Fund-USA’s chief Israel officer, told JNS in a recent interview. “That’s where our work comes in. We were here before Oct. 7 and we’ll be here long after–helping to build the anchors that hold communities together.”

Today, those anchors are taking visible and vibrant form through initiatives supported by Jewish National Fund-USA such as the Galilee Culinary Institute (GCI), new academic partnerships with Tel Hai College and grassroots community-building through organizations such as Makom.

Residents discuss building a new Makom community in Kiryat Shmona, July 2025. Credit: Makom.

Makom: Grassroots community-building

One of the most dynamic engines of this transformation is Makom Communities. This grassroots organization empowers families to relocate to Israel’s periphery and build new models of community from the ground up.

With 20,000 volunteers active in education, the arts and social services, as well as being a recipient of the Jerusalem Unity Prize, Makom helps breathe new life into towns and cities across the Galilee and Negev. Its partnership with Jewish National Fund-USA is central to its “Reimagine the Galilee” campaign, which aims to draw 300,000 new residents to northern Israel.

Six months ago, Makom made a strategic decision to invest in Kiryat Shmona. Though the city had been heavily impacted by evacuations due to Israel’s war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, around two-thirds of its 24,000 residents have now returned. Makom is working to create a new intentional community there, aiming to bring 300 families within three years.

“Since Oct. 7, we’ve seen a huge rise in people seeking to resettle the North based on Zionist values,” said Yael Brodie, Makom’s repopulation coordinator for Kiryat Shmona. “People want to be part of something meaningful, and it’s easier to make such a life-changing move with the support of a community and an organization like Makom.”

Rather than building a physical neighborhood, Makom envisions a connected network of residents who work together on shared goals—through community events, local committees, and municipal partnerships. “When you find a communal goal, you can build a community,” Brodie said.

The newest community is set to include a diverse mix of people: young families, singles, empty nesters, new immigrants and sabras from different backgrounds and beliefs, but united in a shared vision. And residents aren’t just recipients of community–they’re contributors. Whether organizing events, mentoring youth, supporting local businesses, or launching new projects, they are active participants in shaping their city’s future.

“It’s not just about what people get from joining this community–it’s also about what they can give,” said Hadas Goldman, chair of Makom. “That reciprocity is what builds strong, sustainable places to live.”

Still, there are real challenges. “There was already a housing shortage in Kiryat Shmona before the war. Now, it’s even worse,” Goldman noted. Healthcare access is also a concern, but a solution is on the horizon: Jewish National Fund-USA is constructing a state-of-the-art medical center in the city, with 24/7 emergency services and specialized clinics.

While security risks remain, Goldman said they don’t deter new families: “If the war with Iran taught us anything, it’s that missiles can reach any part of the country. People aren’t afraid; they’re determined.”

To date, 100 families are already living in three Makom communities in Kiryat Shmona. At a recent event, 30 more families showed interest in joining the fourth—among them, the family of a commercial pilot, biotech and high-tech professionals, educators and therapists.

“The pilot’s ears perked up when he learned there used to be an airport here,” said Brodie. “You could see the wheels turning. That’s what innovation looks like.”

GCI: A culinary center for jobs, tourism and talent

Directed by renowned chef Lior Lev Sercarz, the Jewish National Fund-USA Galilee Culinary Institute aims to bring the entire greater Kiryat Shmona region to life through food, agriculture, employment, education, and tourism. Credit: Jewish National Fund-USA.

The Galilee Culinary Institute on Kibbutz Gonen was envisioned by Jewish National Fund-USA well before Oct. 7, but today, it’s poised to become a powerful anchor for regional growth, creating jobs, driving tourism, and offering educational programs ranging from one-day workshops to immersive 12-month courses.

“We believe GCI will make a significant contribution to the North, attracting talent from across the country to join our journey,” said renowned chef Lior Lev Sercarz, GCI’s co-founder and chief culinary officer. “Whether you’re a tourist, a job seeker, considering enrolling in a program, or simply looking to enjoy our restaurant, wine bar, and events, we have something for you.”

GCI’s impact is expected to reach far beyond its campus–boosting housing demand, supporting hotel growth, and strengthening a wide network of small businesses throughout the Galilee. Interest is already coming in from across Israel and abroad.

“From the very beginning, our goal has been to make GCI a true destination in the Galilee–and we’re more confident than ever that it will be just that,” said Sercarz.

Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern presents his vision for the future of the region at Tel-Hai College in northern Israel. Credit: Courtesy.

Tel-Hai College: An academic anchor with a taste for innovation

The partnership between GCI and Tel-Hai College, established in 1957 as a public institution of higher education and soon to take on the status of the University of Kiryat Shmona, reflects a strategic effort to combine academic excellence with regional development. Tel Hai’s Department of Food Sciences, known for its cutting-edge research and close ties to industry, offers a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Technology with a strong hands-on component.

“We are so excited about this opportunity to collaborate with GCI,” said Dr. Loai Basheer, head of the department. “Together, we are creating a program in Culinology—a unique fusion of food science and the culinary arts, and the first of its kind in Israel.”

Students in the joint program will gain both scientific knowledge and culinary expertise, preparing them for roles in food innovation and R&D. As Basheer emphasized, the program’s location is part of its strength.

“Opening such a program here, and now, sends a powerful message,” he said. “We’re not only training future professionals–we’re proving that innovation and resilience can grow side by side.”

A vision that preceded the war

Jewish National Fund-USA has long viewed the Galilee as central to Israel’s future. Its work in the region spans decades, supporting infrastructure, small business development, community expansion, and more, with the strategic goal of bringing 300,000 new residents to the northern region.

That investment now includes hundreds of millions of dollars in a major medical center in Kiryat Shmona, the Galilee Culinary Institute, partnerships with Tel-Hai College, the Lauder Employment Centers and support for Makom.

“These projects, developed before October 7, are now proving essential in helping people return, rebuild, and believe in the future of the North,” said Avner Tzur. “At a time when the region was nearly emptied due to the security situation, our work sent a signal of stability and optimism–lighting the way home for many.”

Jewish National Fund-USA’s commitment didn’t waver through evacuations and wartime. “Not only did we not stop our work,” she said. “We are more determined than ever to make life in the North better than before.”