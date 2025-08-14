Recognizing the Muslim Brotherhood as a terror group is a start

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

At long last, the United States appears poised to take action that is both necessary and long overdue.

In a move as bold as it is belated, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that America is working to formally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. Rubio made clear that the Brotherhood’s sprawling network of affiliates, each an instrument of extremist ideology, will be recognized for what they truly are.

This is more than a political decision; it marks a fundamental assertion of moral clarity.

For decades, the Muslim Brotherhood has operated as the shadow architect of global jihad, exploiting the freedoms of the West to expand its influence, fund radical movements and build a web of front organizations. Chief among them is CAIR, its political arm in the United States, masquerading as a civil rights group while platforming and financing some of the most virulent antisemites in public life.

During the Holy Land Foundation trial, U.S. authorities presented evidence that included a document from a senior Muslim Brotherhood member outlining a strategy for “civilizational jihad” to destroy America from within by infiltrating and influencing its institutions.

This document, titled “An Explanatory Memorandum,” was entered into evidence and described the Brotherhood’s long-term goal of undermining Western civilization using non-violent means. Although the trial was primarily focused on terror financing, this document drew significant attention for revealing the ideological objectives of some Islamist movements operating in the U.S.

During a recent interview, radio host Sid Rosenberg asked Rubio the question on many minds: Why not designate the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR immediately? Rubio’s candid reply revealed the legal battlefield ahead. Any such designation must withstand judicial scrutiny, where a single federal judge could derail it with a nationwide injunction.

“You have to show your work like a math problem,” Rubio noted, underscoring the painstaking preparation needed to prevail in court.

Legal caution cannot, however, become an excuse for inaction. Delay has deadly consequences, particularly when one examines the Brotherhood’s chief state sponsor: Qatar. This small Gulf emirate serves as the Brotherhood’s command center, financing its operations, sheltering its leaders, and providing its global propaganda platform through Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is not journalism; it is ideological warfare, amplified for younger audiences through AJ+.

The facts are staggering: Qatar funds 140 mosques and Islamic centers across Europe (approximately €90 million), 90% of them tied to Brotherhood affiliates; has funneled at least $2 billion to Hamas; and uses its financial system to facilitate Brotherhood-linked operations. The funding and even stewardship of Hamas by Qatar make them active partners—and fully responsible—for Hamas’s brutal savagery against innocent Israeli citizens as well as our hostages who remain suffering in captivity.

Qatar’s reach extends deep into American society, bankrolling university programs and influencing campus discourse to shape the next generation’s worldview.

In Washington, it spends millions on lobbying, PR campaigns and think tanks, securing bipartisan political allies willing to overlook its extremist ties in exchange for lucrative contracts, “partnerships” and soft-power investments. Even senior figures in the Trump administration, including close aides and family members, have cultivated profitable relationships with Doha.

Against this entrenched web of influence, Rubio’s effort is not only a fight against terrorism but also against the political complicity that enables it. Naming the Brotherhood is only the first step; dismantling the network that shields it will require sustained courage and political will.

Israel should take note. Despite temporarily expelling Al Jazeera each month, the government has yet to make the ban permanent, inexplicably allowing the Brotherhood’s media arm to operate in its capital. While Israel has outlawed the Brotherhood’s northern branch, the southern branch remains active, complete with a political party in the Knesset, Ra’am, and continues to operate freely.

Rubio has taken the first meaningful step in years toward confronting this global menace. The challenge now is to see it through; to defend America, Israel and the free world from the Qatari-Muslim Brotherhood axis. If the U.S. follows through, perhaps Israel will finally match words with decisive action.

This network of influence is precisely why efforts to confront the Muslim Brotherhood are consistently diluted, delayed, or dismissed outright. Rubio is stepping into a fight not just against terror networks, but against a swamp of elite complicity in D.C. that has shielded them for years.

This is not just about terrorism. It is about truth, survival, and having the courage to name our enemies, even when they wear suits, run TV networks or hold diplomatic passports.

Perhaps America's policy shift will finally inspire Israel to thwart the Muslim Brotherhood as well.

This is the propaganda wing of a global Islamist movement to destroy the freedom-loving world in the name of Islamic jihad. It is absurd that Israel has not yet permanently shut it down. And while Israel has banned the northern branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, the southern branch disgracefully has its own political party in the Knesset, Ra’am, which still operates freely.

Thank you, Secretary Rubio, for taking the first real step. Now go all the way to protect America and the whole world from this dangerous Qatari Muslim Brotherhood global agenda. And maybe, just maybe, Israel will finally follow your lead.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.