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Roberta R. Seid

A boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Boycotters of Israel attempt to monopolize a meeting, again
Feb. 6, 2014
Roberta R. Seid, Roz Rothstein