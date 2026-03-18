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Roz Rothstein

Participants in a StandWithUs International Conference in Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2020. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Building hope, one person at a time
Efforts to combat hate should begin with corrective action, seeking not to punish but to heal—to connect and open new doors.
Mar. 8, 2021
Roz Rothstein
The flag of California. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Where things stand with California’s ethnic-studies curriculum
Feb. 2, 2021
Roz Rothstein
StandWithUs CEO Roz Rothstein and J Street executive director Jeremy Ben-Ami, who recently debated in Los Angeles. Credit: StandWithUs and J Street.
Israel News
My conversation with J Street’s Jeremy Ben-Ami
Mar. 15, 2013
Roz Rothstein