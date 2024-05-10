JNS Press+
Congressmen say Rutgers must do more to protect Jewish students, faculty

Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Donald Norcross of New Jersey sent a letter to the university’s president, requesting answers on antisemitism.

Aerial view of Rutgers University in New Jersey. Credit: FotosForTheFuture/Shutterstock.
(May 10, 2024 / JNS)

Administrative decision at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., to kowtow to anti-Israel activists has earned a rebuke from two of the state’s legislators.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Donald Norcross  (D-N.J.) sent a letter to university president Jonathan Holloway on May 8, stating: “We fear that the administration’s accession to troublesome demands made by protesters failed to adequately take into account the perspectives and voices of members of the Jewish community at Rutgers.”

The representatives expressed concern that the state school had “incentivized people to act in a lawless and threatening manner.”

The letter emphasized three requests the Rutgers Jewish community had made in December that have “been largely ignored.”

These included insisting that the college’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement add fighting antisemitism to its mandate. Other steps the representatives advocated for were a full accounting of antisemitic incidents on campus, in addition to addressing the ongoing hateful rhetoric from the Center for Security, Race and Rights.

The congressmen’s correspondence concluded with six questions for opposing antisemitism on campus and a May 16 deadline for answers.

