SC governor sends ‘clear, unified message’ signing Jew-hatred bill into law

(May 23, 2024 / JNS)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed H. 4042, a bill that codifies the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, into state law on Thursday.

“Following the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, we have seen an alarming rise in antisemitism not only around the world but shockingly on many of our nation’s college campuses and on the streets of many large cities,” the governor stated.

“South Carolina has long stood with Israel and with our Jewish community, which has a long proud history in our state,” he added. “This bill signing sends a clear and unified message that South Carolina will continue to stand firm against antisemitism.”

At the bill signing, the governor said “I don’t know if everyone recalls, but the oldest continuously operating synagogue in this country is in Charleston, South Carolina— 1749.” (He was referring to the Reform congregation Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim.)

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs a bill into law codifying the IHRA working definition of antisemitism on May 23, 2024. Credit: South Carolina Governor’s Office.

“For all the history buffs out there, that is, in fact, before the Declaration of Independence and before there was a country,” McMaster said. “At the time of the Revolutionary War, there were more Jews in South Carolina, specifically Charleston with that synagogue, than there was at any other place in the country.”

Beth Bernstein, a state representative and the bill’s main sponsor, said that there must be clarity about what antisemitism means before one can try to solve it. “South Carolina needs this working definition of antisemitism, and I am delighted that we will now be one of those states,” she said.

“Today, we stand united for the future of our children because together, we will build a better, more just future that our children and grandchildren deserve, and, as always, South Carolina is leading the way,” said Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli American Council.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs a bill into law codifying the IHRA working definition of antisemitism on May 23, 2024. Credit: Sout Carolina Governor’s Office.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Carr noted that “South Carolina was the very first state in the union to adopt laws against the notorious boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel.”

“You know, that’s the old ‘don’t buy from the Jews’ movement,” he said. “It’s a very old movement and now it applies to the Jewish state.”

“Thank you to Gov. McMaster for signing H.4042, the IHRA Antisemitism definition bill, into law today,” wrote Brandon Fish, director of community relations at the Charleston Jewish Federation. “Thanks to Beth Bernstein for authoring the bill and taking it to the finish line.”

Fish also thanked the Federation, IAC and “many others for advocating for this bill for two years.”