Israeli unicorn Cyera to buy Oasis Security for $1 billion
The cybersecurity company, founded by two IDF Unit 8200 veterans, will acquire the fellow Israeli startup in cash and stock.
Israeli cybersecurity unicorn Cyera announced on Tuesday that it had signed a letter of intent to acquire Oasis Security, a fellow Israeli startup specializing in non-human identity and AI agent access management, in a deal valued at $1 billion.
Roughly $700 million will be paid in cash, with the rest in Cyera shares. Neither company has officially disclosed the terms.
Cyera is acquiring @oasissec, the leading access management platform for the agentic enterprise.— Cyera (@cyera_io) July 28, 2026
Millions of autonomous agents are about to join the enterprise workforce. Non-human identities inside Fortune 500 companies grew nearly 500% in the last 6 months alone, making them… pic.twitter.com/vihi3Cz2GW
Cyera CEO Yotam Segev said the deal unifies identity and data security into a single platform to secure the “agentic enterprise,” pointing to a nearly 500% surge in non-human identities inside Fortune 500 companies over the past six months.
Cyera was founded in 2021 by Segev and CTO Tamar Bar-Ilan, both Talpiot program graduates and Unit 8200 veterans, and recently raised $600 million at a $12 billion valuation.
Oasis will operate as an independent unit within Cyera once the deal closes.