Israeli unicorn Cyera to buy Oasis Security for $1 billion

Israeli cybersecurity unicorn Cyera announced on Tuesday that it had signed a letter of intent to acquire Oasis Security, a fellow Israeli startup specializing in non-human identity and AI agent access management, in a deal valued at $1 billion.

Roughly $700 million will be paid in cash, with the rest in Cyera shares. Neither company has officially disclosed the terms.

Cyera is acquiring @oasissec, the leading access management platform for the agentic enterprise.



Millions of autonomous agents are about to join the enterprise workforce. Non-human identities inside Fortune 500 companies grew nearly 500% in the last 6 months alone, making them… pic.twitter.com/vihi3Cz2GW — Cyera (@cyera_io) July 28, 2026

Cyera CEO Yotam Segev said the deal unifies identity and data security into a single platform to secure the “agentic enterprise,” pointing to a nearly 500% surge in non-human identities inside Fortune 500 companies over the past six months.

Cyera was founded in 2021 by Segev and CTO Tamar Bar-Ilan, both Talpiot program graduates and Unit 8200 veterans, and recently raised $600 million at a $12 billion valuation.

Oasis will operate as an independent unit within Cyera once the deal closes.