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News   Israel News

Israeli hospital to become OpenAI’s first international partner

“Physicians, nurses and researchers at Sheba will now have a powerful clinical reasoning tool at their fingertips,” Prof. Eyal Zimlichman said.

JNS Staff
Aerial view of Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center, outside of Tel Aviv, on May 31, 2023. Photo by Omer Fichman/Flash90.
Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan’s Tel HaShomer neighborhood on May 31, 2023. Photo by Omer Fichman/Flash90.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, will join forces with OpenAI to become a fully AI-powered hospital, the hospital announced on Tuesday.

The move will permit physicians, nurses, researchers and staff to gain secure access to an advanced AI-powered platform that synthesizes the latest medical evidence to support faster, better-informed clinical decisions, the statement read.

As the San Francisco-based OpenAI’s first international hospital partner, Sheba will also provide feedback, research and real-world clinical insights to OpenAI, informing the continued development of AI technologies for healthcare organizations worldwide.

Clinicians, for example, will be able to access millions of peer-reviewed research papers, clinical guidelines and public health sources, with each response including citations, journal references and publication dates, enabling clinicians to verify the evidence underpinning each recommendation, Sheba Medical Center said.

Beyond clinical use, the platform will support administrative and operational workflows, helping automate routine tasks, reduce documentation burdens and improve efficiency across the organization.

“We are not just implementing AI in medicine but building a fully AI-powered hospital, and providing secure access to the world’s most advanced AI is a decisive step in that transformation,” said Professor Eyal Zimlichman, chief innovation and AI officer at Sheba Medical Center and founder and director of ARC, Sheba’s global healthcare transformation engine.

“Physicians, nurses, and researchers at Sheba will now have a powerful clinical reasoning tool at their fingertips, one that surfaces the best available evidence in seconds, reduces administrative burden and burnout, and frees clinicians to focus on what matters most: their patients,” he added, according to the statement.

The center further emphasized that the collaboration with OpenAI has been designed with “rigorous security and governance safeguards.” OpenAI’s models will not be trained on Sheba’s data, while patient information will remain protected, leaving all medical decisions to the sole responsibility of Sheba’s healthcare professionals.

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