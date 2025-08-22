Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Senior ISIS official killed in Syria, CENTCOM says

“We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination, throughout the region,” stated the commander of U.S. Central Command.

Israeli soldiers operating in the Syrian side of the border fence in northern Israel, Dec. 25, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90,
Israeli soldiers operating in the Syrian side of the border fence in northern Israel, Dec. 25, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90,
Edit
(Aug. 22, 2025 / JNS)

A senior ISIS member and financier for the terror group was killed during an American raid in northern Syria on Aug. 19, U.S. Central Command announced on Thursday.

The U.S. military did not name the terrorist but said that he planned attacks in Syria and in Iraq.

“He had relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region, posing a direct threat to U.S. and coalition forces and the new Syrian government,” according to the Israeli military.

“We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination throughout the region,” stated Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics