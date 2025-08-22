Senior ISIS official killed in Syria, CENTCOM says

( Aug. 22, 2025 / JNS )

A senior ISIS member and financier for the terror group was killed during an American raid in northern Syria on Aug. 19, U.S. Central Command announced on Thursday.

The U.S. military did not name the terrorist but said that he planned attacks in Syria and in Iraq.

“He had relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region, posing a direct threat to U.S. and coalition forces and the new Syrian government,” according to the Israeli military.

“We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination throughout the region,” stated Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.