Shin Bet launches probe after reservist’s car torched during Jerusalem protest

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli politicians and police on Wednesday condemned the torching of an Israel Defense Forces reservist’s car in Jerusalem earlier in the day by anti-government activists.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin called the incident “terrorism,” and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) has launched an investigation into the matter.

According to Hebrew media reports, the vehicle set on fire in the capital’s upscale Rehavia neighborhood belongs to a couple with three young children. The father has served more than 260 days in emergency reserve duty and is scheduled to deploy to Gaza next week following the latest round of mass call-ups.

“All of our baby car seats were burned, along with all the equipment in the car. My husband is serving in the reserves. I have no idea how, next week when he’s away, I’ll get the children to daycare. Just two days ago, we invested in the car and outfitted it again. Good luck to me getting my daughter to kindergarten every morning alone, without a car,” Tamar Bar-Yishi, the reservist’s wife, was quoted as saying by Channel 12.

Protesters lit tires and garbage cans at several spots in the area on Wednesday, with residents reporting that “several points were set alight at once—the house could have burned down.” Video documentation appeared to show another arson attack in the same neighborhood.

Thirteen protesters who climbed onto the roof of the National Library were arrested.

Israelis attend a protest calling for an end to the war with Gaza and the release of the Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Sept. 3, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

“This is criminal activity under the cover of protest—the fire that was set required the evacuation of residents so they would not be harmed, and the burning of vehicles caused property damage. This is crossing a red line; these are lawbreakers behaving like criminals,” said police.

“What happened this morning is terrorism,” said Levin, adding, “And there are also senior partners in responsibility—the ousted attorney general who dictates criminal selective enforcement, and the Supreme Court justices who stand by her.”

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana wrote on X that “the Attorney General for Protest is burning down the country.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that “the wave of terrorist arson attacks this morning near the Prime Minister’s house in the Rehavia neighborhood” was “backed and encouraged by the criminal attorney general who wants to burn the country.”

Religious Zionist party Knesset member Zvi Sukkot shared on X an “urgent letter” he had sent “to the acting head of the Shin Bet, demanding compliance with the Shin Bet Law and the investigation of the deliberate arsons near the Prime Minister’s Residence. The role of the Shin Bet under the law is to thwart terrorism and protect the democratic order of governance.”

It was the second day of nationwide protests to pressure the government to prevent a pending ground invasion of Gaza City and promote a comprehensive deal to return the 48 remaining hostages in Gaza, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.