Soldier KIA in Gaza, raising IDF wartime toll to 894

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed during operational activity in the southern Gaza Strip, the military announced on Monday night.

The slain soldier was named as Staff Sgt. Amit Cohen, 19, of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, from Holon.

According to a preliminary investigation, Cohen was killed when Israeli munitions exploded inside a building in Khan Yunis. The IDF said it was continuing to probe the cause of the blast.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27, 2023, stands at 450, and at 894 on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, according to official IDF data.

The IDF is continuing to press ahead with ground operations across Gaza as part of “Gideon’s Chariots,” a campaign to dismantle Hamas’s remaining military capabilities, take control of key areas in the Strip and secure the release of the 50 captives.