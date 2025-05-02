Students at Swarthmore set up new encampment in protest of Israel 

( May 2, 2025 / JNS)

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters set up a new encampment at Swarthmore College on Wednesday, calling for several demands from the institution, including divesting from companies that support Israel, 6ABC Action News reported.

A spokesperson for the private liberal arts college in Swarthmore, Pa., said between 20 and 25 people, some of whom are not students, were participating in the encampment on Trotter Lawn, the Philadelphia news outlet reported. The effort was allegedly organized by Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine, which was suspended by the college in February.

Following an initial response on Wednesday, university president Val Smith released an updated statement on May 1, denouncing the actions of those involved with the encampment and outlining some of the steps college personnel have taken to address the situation.

“Early this morning, staff members recovered college property that protesters used to help construct the encampment. At that time, we discovered that some of the property had been vandalized,” Smith said. “I am appalled that members of our community would deface college property in this way, and I unequivocally condemn their actions.”

“Students were instructed to disband the encampment and leave Trotter Lawn, and repeatedly warned that failure to do so would lead to interim suspensions. They ignored those directives,” she continued, stating the suspensions are being issued as student participants are identified.

Though touting “live updates” on the encampment, the website of The Swarthmore Phoenix, the college’s independent student newspaper, was disabled as of Friday afternoon.