Syria says Israeli missiles fired at Damascus area

IAF fighter jets reportedly targeted a building in the countryside of the capital, causing "material losses."

An Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jet at the Tel Nof Base. Jan. 1, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
(May 9, 2024 / JNS)

The Syrian Defense Ministry said on Thursday morning that its air defense systems intercepted “Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights to the Damascus area.”

The state-run SANA news agency, citing a military source, reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted a building in the countryside of the Syrian capital in the early hours of Thursday, with some of the missiles intercepted and the attack causing “some material losses.”

The attack attributed to Israel comes one week after Syria said that an Israeli strike on the outskirts of Damascus wounded eight troops.

Israel rarely admits to attacks on Syrian territory, although in February the IDF said that it has attacked more than 50 targets belonging to Hezbollah and other Iran-backed terrorist groups in Syria since Oct. 7.

