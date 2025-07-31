The eve of Tisha B’Av is no time for government quarreling

( July 31, 2025 / JNS )

At a moment when Israel faces unprecedented national trauma, war and existential threats, it is shameful and dangerous that members of the Knesset are threatening to dismantle the unity government over the sensitive and deeply rooted issue of drafting Torah students into national service.

As the Jewish people commemorate the destruction of the Holy Temple on Tisha B’Av, which this year starts on Saturday night, Aug. 2, until

Aug. 3 at night, a tragedy our sages teach was caused by sinat chinam (“baseless hatred”) among Jews, we are watching history repeat itself, with division, blame and political egos undermining the collective good.

At the founding of the State of Israel in 1948, Haredi men were granted a de facto exemption from mandatory military service. At the time, this exemption applied to fewer than 500 people. Today, nearly 100,000 Haredi men, aged 18 to 24, are exempt from national service. In June 2024, the Supreme Court of Israel issued a landmark ruling ending the legal basis for this exemption and ordering the government to begin drafting Haredi men.

All Israeli citizens—religious Jews, Arabs, Druze, Bedouins, Christians—should contribute to the nation equally. Every citizen benefits from the country’s security, infrastructure, health care and education. Therefore, the burden of national service, whether military or civilian, must be shared fairly, without privilege or exemption based on ethnicity, gender or religious identity. Anything less weakens our democracy and tears at our national unity.

At the same time, we must remember that Israel is not just any state; it is a Jewish state in name and soul. The Torah and the values it imparts are not the property of any one political party. The Torah is the foundation of our people’s continuity. Without the Torah, there would be no Jewish people. Without the Jewish people, there is no Jewish state. There is room for compromise in the draft issue.

However, not everyone needs to serve in a combat unit. Many people can fulfill their national duty through civilian national service by helping in hospitals, nursing homes and schools, or by supporting the poor and elderly. These acts of chessed (“lovingkindness”) reflect the core values of Judaism. As the Talmud and Shulchan Aruch teach, serving others with compassion is not only permitted, it is commanded.

All service, whether military or civilian, must consider an individual’s ability and background, including emotional, psychological and criminal evaluations. No one should be forced into a role they are unfit to carry. Service must be fair, just and humane.

For Torah scholars whose deep learning is vital to preserving halachah (“Jewish law”) and Jewish leadership, individual exemptions to national service may be justified. But those exemptions should never become a blanket policy. Many religious Jews already pray three times a day, study Torah, and manage to work, serve and contribute. We are proof that faith and national responsibility can coexist.

Israelis are still grieving the trauma of Oct. 7, 2023, and yet, not one of the Knesset’s 120 elected members has stood before the people and said: We were the shepherds, and we failed our flock. Not one has taken personal responsibility for failing to protect civilians. Still, the people of Israel have remained strong. They have not lost faith. They are wise enough to understand that this is not a time for blame and kind enough to hope that their leaders will reflect, grow and rise to meet the moment.

Yet now, with soldiers in Gaza, thousands of families still displaced and the Iranian threats continuing, our elected officials are preoccupied with political infighting aimed at splintering a fragile unity government over an issue that demands humility, patience and courage.

Leadership is not about pride. It is not about party loyalty. Leadership is about selflessness, service, vision and moral clarity. So, I ask you, our leaders: Who among you is raising the next Joshua, as Moses did? Who is preparing the future leadership of Israel? People are tired of betrayal. Tired of self-preservation dressed up as patriotism. Tired of politics replacing purpose.

Do not break apart this government. Strengthen it. Do not abandon your people. Lead them. Do not let Oct. 7 be followed by a day when Israel is shattered not by our enemies, but by the egos of those in power. Our children deserve healing. They deserve stability. They deserve hope. And, above all, they deserve to see that their political leaders can stand together even in disagreement during a time of national crisis.

As the Talmud teaches: “Any generation in which the Temple is not rebuilt must consider itself responsible for its destruction.” Let us not be that generation.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.