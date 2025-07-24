The Gaza aid hoax: How Hamas controls the narrative and the food

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

Is the world being misled about the crisis in Gaza? In this eye-opening episode of “Israel Undiplomatic,” Ruthie Blum and Mark Regev uncover the truth behind the media’s portrayal of famine, exposing how Hamas manipulates aid while the international community turns a blind eye.

Both former advisers at the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Ruthie and Mark delve into the misinformation being spread by global media outlets, particularly Al Jazeera and liberal Western news sources, regarding a supposed famine in Gaza.

The episode highlights the discrepancy between the media portrayal of widespread starvation and the reality on the ground, where fuel and millions of meals are being delivered to Gaza. The hosts discuss how Hamas is stealing and hoarding aid, contributing to the worsening conditions, while international organizations like the United Nations are complicit by allowing food to rot in the sun, primarily due to political infighting over distribution control. Ruthie and Mark also explore the recent demand by 28 countries, including many European powers, for an immediate ceasefire, and why this could have dangerous repercussions for Israel and the broader Middle East.

They then examine the broader political and humanitarian implications, questioning why the international community, particularly European nations, continues to ignore the role Hamas plays in the suffering of Gaza’s civilians. The episode underscores Israel’s complex position, balancing military action with efforts to prevent further civilian harm, and emphasizes the importance of a strategic, long-term resolution to the conflict.

Send feedback or topic suggestions to: undiplomatic@jns.org