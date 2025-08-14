Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael News

Two die amid record-breaking heat wave in Israel

Electricity demands broke records as temperatures soared over 120 degrees in some areas.

JNS Staff
Jaffa Road in Jerusalem, Aug. 11, 2025. Electricity demand hit all-time highs this week amid a severe heatwave that saw temperatures reach as high as 120 degrees. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Jaffa Road in Jerusalem, Aug. 11, 2025. Electricity demand hit all-time highs this week amid a severe heatwave that saw temperatures reach as high as 120 degrees. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Edit
(Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS)

Two people have died amid a record-breaking heat wave that roasted Israel this week, reaching highs of some 120 degrees Farenheit (49 C), according to Hebrew media reports.

A 70-year-old man died in Eilat after collapsing from heatstroke. The second fatality was recorded in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion, where a man in his 60s also succumbed to the heat.

The hottest parts of the country were inland in the Dead Sea area, the city of Eilat and the Jordan Valley. While temperatures repeatedly topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) in Jerusalem this week, with little nighttime relief and record-high lows, Tel Aviv and other coastal cities hovered around 90 degrees (32 C) but saw humidity levels over 70%.

Electricity demand broke records on Wednesday, for the fourth consecutive day. Israelis used more than 17,000 megawatts on Wednesday, after surpassing 16,000 MW on Tuesday, according to Israel’s Independent System Operator company.

Temperatures were expected to drop on Friday and return to normal by Saturday.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics