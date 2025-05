( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

Two Palestinians, Mohammed Aburidi and Tareq Aburidi—24 and 19, respectively—face up to 15 years in federal prison for illegally possessing weapons and ammunition as aliens, according to indictments that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida unsealed on Tuesday.

The two entered the country on nonimmigrant visas, the U.S. Justice Department stated.