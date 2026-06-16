El Al signs deal with Starlink for in-flight internet service

Israeli flag carrier El Al announced on Monday it is signing a contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink to install advanced in-flight internet service across its fleet.

The service, slated to provide passengers with a fast and uninterrupted browsing experience, will be rolled out gradually beginning in 2027, El Al said.

The airline added that it will continue to invest in the most advanced products and services to enhance the travel experience of its customers.

A subsidiary of SpaceX, Starlink provides roughly 160 countries and territories with broadband internet through its satellite constellation.

The American firm has a network of more than 10,000 operational satellites in low Earth orbit, with more than 12 million subscribers to its internet service.