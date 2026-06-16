More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

El Al signs deal with Starlink for in-flight internet service

The Israeli carrier said broadband will be rolled out gradually beginning in 2027.

JNS Staff
El Al
An El Al Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, January 2026. Photo by Matt Kaminsky/JNS.
(Jun. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli flag carrier El Al announced on Monday it is signing a contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink to install advanced in-flight internet service across its fleet.

The service, slated to provide passengers with a fast and uninterrupted browsing experience, will be rolled out gradually beginning in 2027, El Al said.

The airline added that it will continue to invest in the most advanced products and services to enhance the travel experience of its customers.

A subsidiary of SpaceX, Starlink provides roughly 160 countries and territories with broadband internet through its satellite constellation.

The American firm has a network of more than 10,000 operational satellites in low Earth orbit, with more than 12 million subscribers to its internet service.

Science and Technology Business and Economy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The U.N. Security Council. Photo by Chuck Kennedy/U.S. State Department.
Analysis
Reviving the Mideast peace process: Forums were never intended to replace direct negotiations
The international political and legal community traditionally attempted to impose ineffective and unrealistic third-party solutions.
June 16, 2026
Alan Baker
Jonathan Harounoff
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Harounoff to step down as Israeli spokesman at UN, plans to pen new book
“I wanted to make the most of my time here and use the platform of the United Nations not just to talk about Israel but also to highlight the humanity and commonality between the people of Israel and the people of Iran,” he told JNS.
June 15, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
JNS logo
U.S. News
Dem Senate nominee in Maine with Nazi tattoo accuses Netanyahu of war crimes
“The man with a Nazi tattoo is lecturing on war crimes,” stated Yaakov Kaplan, a member of Brooklyn Community Board 12.
June 15, 2026
Photo courtesy of Yishay Ishi Ron.
U.S. News
Bestselling Israeli author releases latest novel translated to English
Yishay Ishi Ron’s book, “The Girl Who Rode the White Lion,” is based on a true story of a family that hid Jews in a circus during the Holocaust.
June 15, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Dem New York lawmakers accuse Trump admin of ‘secretly engineering’ Mahmoud Khalil deportation
The lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security accusing the administration of influencing a court’s decision to deport the anti-Israel activist.
June 15, 2026
Dáil Éireann, Irish Parliament Chambers Dáil Éireann. Credit: Robert Keane/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
‘Unhelpful virtue-signaling’: US State Dept warns against Irish bill targeting Judea and Samaria trade
The measure “does not serve the cause of peace in the Middle East, help feed Gazans or work toward the outcomes Ireland says it seeks,” a State Department spokesperson told JNS.
June 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The recent fires in Judea and Samaria explained
June 15, 2026 05:20 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘The New York Times’ blood libel against Israel should be mocked
Jonathan S. Tobin
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen