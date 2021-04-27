More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘It’s essential to protect historical truth’: Jewish groups react to Biden’s recognition of Armenian genocide

“If you talk to any legitimate historian, they’ll say there was a real genocide. If there was a real genocide, it should be recognized as such,” said ZOA national president Mort Klein.

Dmitriy Shapiro
U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by first lady Jill Biden, in the Library of the White House, March 31, 2021. Photo by Adam Schultz/The White House.
U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by first lady Jill Biden, in the Library of the White House, March 31, 2021. Photo by Adam Schultz/The White House.
(April 27, 2021 / JNS)

Jewish organizations responded positively to the United States officially recognizing as a genocide the killing and deportation of more than a million Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century.

The declaration was made on April 24 by U.S. President Joe Biden as part of following through on a campaign promise concerning an issue previous administrations have avoided so as not to inflame tensions with Turkey, a NATO ally in the Middle East.

“The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” Biden said in a statement. “We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated.”

Jewish organizations applauding Biden’s statement included B’nai B’rith International.

“The mass violence suffered by Armenians in the early part of the 20th century not only deserves remembrance, it necessitates it. These unthinkable atrocities, which cannot be denied or justified, caused immeasurable human suffering in their own time,” read a statement to JNS from the organization. “It is particularly regrettable that such controversy has been attached to a historical chapter that should inspire only memory, mourning and empathy. Our continued thoughts are with those whose lives were taken in the last years of the Ottoman Empire. It is critical that the entire international community, without exception, commit itself to standing against every form of injustice and persecution.”

Mort Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, said in an interview that such a designation was apt.

“If you talk to any legitimate historian, they’ll say there was a real genocide,” he said. “If there was a real genocide, it should be recognized as such.”

Armenian families in a refugee camp in December 1920. Credit: Everett Collection/Shutterstock.
Armenian families in a refugee camp in December 1920. Credit: Everett Collection/Shutterstock.

Klein remembered a call he received more than a decade ago from the leader of a major Armenian American organization, asking him as the ZOA president to publicly recognize the historical event as a genocide.

He said that he agreed, but only if the Armenian leader at the same time acknowledge and condemn the Palestinian Authority for promoting violence against Jews and Israel in its schools, media and speeches.

At that time, said Klein, the Armenian leader would not condemn the P.A., so Klein did not formally make a statement on the topic.

Other major Jewish organizations also weighed in on the designation.

“It’s essential to protect historical truth. And it’s equally essential to draw the lessons from historical truth. As early as 1950, American Jewish Committee leaders testified before the U.S. Congress in favor of the Genocide Convention, citing the ‘extermination of the Armenians’ at the hands of ‘the Turkish rulers,’ and drawing a direct line from that genocide, which went unpunished, to the Holocaust,” David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said in a statement.

“Moreover, to this day,” he continued, “Turkey seeks to deny responsibility for the annihilation of approximately 1.5 million human beings and threaten those who acknowledge the genocide. AJC cannot sit idly by and allow that outrageous denial to take root. And next, by the way, it could be about the Holocaust.

As expected, the announcement was met with hostility by Turkish officials, with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs publishing a news release on the same day a Biden’s proclamation, condemning the move in “strongest terms” and saying that it was the result of pressure from “radical Armenian circles.”

“On this occasion, we once again commemorate the cherished memories of the individuals from all the Muslim, Christian and Jewish communities of the Ottoman Empire, who lost their lives under the extraordinary conditions of the period before and during the First World War,” said the Foreign Ministry statement. “After more than a hundred years of this past suffering, instead of exerting sincere efforts to completely heal the wounds of the past and build the future together in our region, the U.S. president’s statement will not yield any results other than polarizing the nations and hindering peace and stability in our region. This statement of the U.S., which distorts the historical facts, will never be accepted in the conscience of the Turkish people, and will open a deep wound that undermines our mutual trust and friendship.

“We call on the U.S. president to correct this grave mistake, which serves no purpose other than to satisfy certain political circles and to support the efforts aiming to establish a practice of peaceful coexistence in the region, especially among the Turkish and Armenian nations, instead of serving the agenda of those circles that try to foment enmity from history.”

‘Tell the truth about the Palestinian Authority’

The day prior to the announcement, the Turkish foreign ministry published a statement concerning the riots in Jerusalem, placing all blame on what the statement called “racist groups living in the illegal settlements on the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Klein said he was not worried that Biden’s words would create tensions between the United States and Turkey, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has for some time shown hostility towards Israel and the United States.

“As far as I’m concerned, Erdoğan is an enemy of the West, which includes America and Israel. And when you’re dealing with terrorist dictators like Erdoğan, it’s never good to appease them, especially when you’re dealing with the truth of the Armenian genocide,” said Klein. “I think it is appropriate to let Erdoğan know that we’re not intimidated by him, we’re not going to appease him, we’re going to tell the truth, and he doesn’t deserve our respect in the way that he relates to Israel and the way that he relates to the West.”

While Klein supported Biden’s decision, he said that the president now needs to tell the truth about Palestinian aggression against Israel, with the P.A. continuing to glorify terrorists, naming schools, sports teams, streets and children’s camps after them.

“Why does he have the appropriate courage to tell the truth about the Armenian genocide but doesn’t have the courage to tell the truth about the Palestinian Authority being a terrorist dictatorship whose goal is Israel’s destruction?” Klein said rhetorically.

U.S. Politics Europe Terrorism
Dmitriy Shapiro
Dmitriy Shapiro Dmitriy Shapiro
Dmitriy Shapiro is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C. Until recently, he worked as a research analyst and editor for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
EXPLORE JNS
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Over Jewish concerns, Bay Area district votes 5-0 to use ethnic studies textbook
The materials distort “Jewish identity and experiences,” Oleg Ivanov, of StandWithUs, told JNS.
August 9, 2026 05:23 PM
Aaron Bandler
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Harvard Medical School
U.S. News
Former Ed dept secretaries back Harvard in campus Jew-hatred funding case
The former Democratic administration officials are among 30 former federal officials who argue that the Trump administration failed to follow required Title VI procedures before terminating the university’s federal funding.
Aug. 7, 2026
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The suicidal significance of the Michigan Democratic primary
Melanie Phillips
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen