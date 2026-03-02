Man arrested, charged with causing over $20,000 in damage with anti-Jewish graffiti in San Francisco

The San Francisco Police Department said that it arrested Sadat Mousa, 51, for allegedly causing more than $20,000 in estimated damage for painting “swastikas and other antisemitic and homophobic words” on a church on Saturday morning.

Mousa’s charges included felony vandalism with a hate-crime enhancement.

“This kind of hateful act will never be tolerated in our city,” stated Derrick Lew, chief of the department.

“We will do everything in our power to protect our communities and ensure justice is served in this case,” he added. “I want to thank our officers who acted swiftly to make an arrest in this case.”