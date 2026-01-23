NYC speaker visits vandalized Brooklyn playground, touts new anti-hate safety plan
“These abhorrent incidents are part of an alarming trend,” said Julie Menin.
Julie Menin, the newly elected speaker of the New York City Council, visited a park playground in Brooklyn, N.Y., that was vandalized twice in a single week with dozens of red- and blue-painted swastikas, and the name: Adolf Hitler.
On Thursday, the same day that two teenage boys were arrested for the incidents at Gravesend Park in the Borough Park neighborhood, she toured the site withother communal leaders.
“These abhorrent incidents are part of an alarming trend, underscoring the importance of the New York City Council’s five-point plan to combat antisemitism and strengthen community safety,” she said.
Menin announced the plan on Jan. 16, a legislative and funding package focused “on education, protecting schools and houses of worship, and resources to confront hate.”
“Speaker Menin did more than just condemn vile antisemitism. She personally showed up to demonstrate solidarity and offered solutions to combat rising hate,” said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York. “That’s the leadership standard New Yorkers deserve.”
Daniel Rosenthal, vice president of government relations for the UJA-Federation of New York, thanked the speaker. “Showing up at a moment’s notice to comfort the community affected by this terrible hate crime is real leadership. Thank you,” he said.