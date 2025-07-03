Rhode Island man charged with vandalism after stomping on flag outside city hall building

A Rhode Island man was arrested after allegedly throwing an American flag and a Cape Verdean flag to the ground before stomping on the latter outside the East Providence City Hall on Wednesday, according to the local NBC affiliate.

The man, identified by the news outlet as Joey Marsden, 27, was found with a six-inch knife and a large Nazi flag in his posession when he was arrested, law enforcement stated.

Video surveillance footage captured the incident, which occurred around noon on Wednesday, as a Cape Verdean Independence Day celebration was taking place inside the city hall building.

“I am deeply disturbed by the recent incident at the Cape Verdean Independence Celebration in East Providence, where a man carrying a Nazi flag and a knife tore down and vandalized American and Cape Verdean flags,” Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) stated.

Magaziner, who serves as ranking member for counterterrorism, intelligence and law enforcement on the Committee for Homeland Security, stated that he is “aware that extremist violence continues to be a threat to the safety of people in all parts of our country.”

“I stand in full solidarity with the Cape Verdean community as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cape Verde’s independence,” the Jewish legislator continued.

The man was arraigned on Thursday and charged with vandalism, disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon other than a firearm, according to the local ABC affiliate. Police are determining whether to add hate crime charges, the news outlet reported.