Rubio to travel to Israel amid Iran tensions

The U.S. State Department announced that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will proceed with his trip to Israel on March 2-3.

The trip falls within the 10- to 15-day window U.S. President Donald Trump gave to Iran on Feb. 19 to reach a deal with the United States.

“The Secretary will discuss a range of regional priorities, including Iran, Lebanon and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza,” Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson for the State Department, stated on Feb. 27.

On Feb. 26, Rubio called Iran’s refusal to discuss its ballistic missile program “a big problem” and an “unsustainable threat” to the American home front.

The news comes as the U.S. authorized non-emergency staff to leave Israel over the potential danger of a war with Iran, and issued a travel advisory.

Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global and public affairs, stated that Rubio would still travel to Israel, even if non-emergency staff leave the country.