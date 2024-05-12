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Trump vows support for Israel’s ‘right to win its war on terror’

At a New Jersey rally, the former president called Joe Biden as the “worst president ever, of any country.”

May. 12, 2024
Miri Weissman
Trump
Then-President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., May 17, 2017. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley/Coast Guard photo.

At a rally in New Jersey on Saturday, former President Donald Trump voiced his support for “Israel’s right to win its war on terror,” and claimed Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack would not have occurred under his watch.

Addressing pro-Palestine protests on American college campuses, Trump stated, “When I’m president, we will not allow colleges to be taken over by violent radicals. If you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism, anti-Americanism, or antisemitism to our campuses, we will immediately deport you, you’ll be out of that school.”

Trump also called on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party to “return the donations of all antisemites, America haters and financiers of chaos who have funded the chaos on our campuses.”

He criticized Biden’s decision to freeze weapons shipments to Israel amid its war with Hamas, saying, “I support Israel’s right to win its war on terror. Is that okay? I don’t know if that’s good or bad politically. I don’t care. Gotta do what’s right.”

He went on to accuse his rival for 2024 election of being “the worst president ever.”

“You could take the 10 worst presidents in the history of our country, and add them up...and they haven’t done the damage to our country that this total moron has done,” Trump told the 100,000-strong crowd. “The gloves are off. He’s a bad guy...he’s the worst president ever, of any country. The whole world is laughing at him, he’s a fool.”

While New Jersey is not often a focal point in presidential elections, Trump held a rally on a South Jersey beach near Pennsylvania, likely attracting attendees from the crucial Keystone State.

“As you can see, today, we’re expanding the electoral maps, because we are going to officially play in the state of New Jersey. We’re going to win the state of New Jersey,” Trump told the crowd. “Millions of people in so-called blue states are joining our movement based on love, intelligence and a thing called common sense.”

National outlets like the Cook Political Report rate New Jersey as “solid Democratic,” and the state has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1988. Trump lost New Jersey by double digits in both of his presidential campaigns.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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