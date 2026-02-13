US willing to accept Iranian uranium enrichment, Ankara says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview published Thursday in Britain’s Financial Times that the United States and Iran are showing flexibility regarding a nuclear agreement.

“It is a positive sign that it appears the Americans are willing to accept uranium enrichment in Iran, subject to clear limits that will be set in advance,” Fidan said.

Turkey has played a central role in mediating between the U.S. and Iran, which led to the round of negotiations held on Friday in Oman. According to Fidan, “The Iranians understand they need to reach an agreement with the Americans, and the Americans understand that the Iranians have certain red lines. There is no point trying to force them.”

In an interview published earlier this week on CNN Türk, Fidan said, “Right now, at least, there does not appear to be an immediate threat of war,” but added, “We are doing everything we can to prevent disaster.”

Fidan said that Turkey has made clear to Washington that an “all or nothing” approach toward Iran will not yield results, and that Ankara has recommended the Americans focus first on the nuclear issue and not demand Tehran address four issues simultaneously—the ballistic missile issue, support for terrorist organizations and treatment of protesters, alongside the nuclear project.

According to him, Iran is prepared to discuss only two issues—the nature of uranium enrichment, and what will be done with uranium enriched to 60%.

Fidan added in the interview with the Financial Times that he believes Tehran “genuinely wants to reach a real agreement” and will agree to limits on enrichment levels and a strict oversight regime, as it did in the 2015 nuclear deal. However, he warned that expanding the talks to include ballistic missiles “will bring nothing but another war.”

Washington has demanded Iran give up its stockpile of uranium enriched to levels up to 60%, a level with no peaceful use and one short distance from the 90% level sufficient for producing nuclear weapons. According to estimates, Tehran’s stockpile is sufficient, after further enrichment, to produce about 10 nuclear bombs. Additionally, the U.S. has demanded that Iran not enrich uranium on its soil.

Publicly, Iran rejects demands to remove the uranium stockpile from the country and demands recognition of what it sees as its right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Despite this, The New York Times reported during the recent tensions that Iranian National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani proposed, in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, transferring the stockpile to Russia, while ideas such as a regional uranium enrichment consortium in which Iran could participate have also emerged.

Fidan’s remarks came against the backdrop of the first round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, held on Friday in Oman with Omani mediation.

Alongside the diplomacy, the U.S. has significantly increased its military presence in the region. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is deployed in the Middle East along with warships, air defense systems and fighter jets.

On Tuesday, Trump said in an interview with the Axios news site that he is considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the region, and on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported the Pentagon has ordered a carrier strike group to prepare for deployment. According to the report, the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, which is completing exercises off the Virginia coast, may deploy to the region within two weeks. If deployed, this would be the first time in about a year that two American aircraft carriers have operated in the Middle East simultaneously.

On Wednesday, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House in a meeting that lasted about three hours.

After the meeting, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he “insisted negotiations with Iran continue to see if a deal can be completed,” but added a threat: “Last time Iran decided it was better not to sign a deal, and it got hit with a ‘midnight hammer’ [the code name for the U.S. operation against Iran last June]—and that did not work out well for it.”

Iranian preparations for attack

Iran is working to fortify the site adjacent to the nuclear facility at Natanz, according to a report by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) published on Wednesday. The report is based on satellite images from Monday showing extensive construction activity at the site, including concrete pouring, truck traffic and use of heavy engineering equipment.

On Feb. 9, the institute reported Iran had completed covering the entrances to the tunnel complex in Isfahan as part of its preparations for the possibility of an airstrike or ground forces raid on its nuclear facilities, similar to the pattern observed before the attacks in the June war.

According to the report published on Wednesday, Monday’s satellite images reveal ongoing fortification work at two of the entrances to the complex. Active traffic of heavy vehicles was observed at the site, including transport trucks, concrete mixers, excavators and cranes.

During the past month, a reinforced concrete frame was also added above the tunnel opening, designed to bear additional protective layers. According to the report’s authors, all these measures are intended to strengthen the tunnel openings and protect them from an airstrike.

Construction at the site adjacent to Natanz began in late 2020, and Iran claimed it was intended for establishing a factory to produce advanced centrifuges.

However, the size of the complex and the protection provided by the depth of construction inside the mountain raised immediate concern among experts that Iran might be planning to conduct additional sensitive activities there, primarily uranium enrichment.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.