‘Where are all the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protesters’ on Iran, Grassley asks

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wondered aloud, about halfway through his opening statement on Thursday to an executive business meeting of the Senate panel, why anti-Israel protesters didn’t appear to care about Iranians risking their lives to demand freedom.

“Since Iran’s in the news again, I’d like to highlight some of my oversight from last year,” he said. “First of all, where are all of the Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel protesters?”

“You’d think they’d be out here supporting the people of Iran against the repressive regime,” he added. “But they’re nowhere to be seen.”

Grassley tied the point to a critique of the Obama-era approach to Iran, citing a report that his office released last year detailing “whistleblower-provided records.”

“Those records showed that the Obama-Biden State Department obstructed law enforcement efforts to arrest high-level Iranian targets,” he said. “This obstruction, led by then-secretary John Kerry, was done because of the political considerations of the failed Iran Nuclear Deal.”

“Records highlighted in this report show that former secretary Kerry’s actions endangered national security,” he added. “The records also show that DOJ and FBI leadership apparently allowed it to happen until the first Trump administration altered course. The Obama administration’s conduct is a roadmap of what not to do.”