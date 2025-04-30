UK joins US in Yemen strike for first time since Trump win

( April 30, 2025 / JNS)

British warplanes joined U.S. forces in a coordinated airstrike on a Houthi drone facility in Yemen late on Tuesday, marking the first British military action against the Iran-backed terrorist group since U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election in November.

According to the U.K. Ministry of Defence, RAF Typhoon jets, supported by aerial refueling aircraft, hit a site south of Sanaa used by the Houthis to launch attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. The strike is part of ongoing Western efforts to degrade the group’s drone capabilities following repeated attacks on commercial vessels and regional allies.

Overnight, @RoyalAirForce Typhoons conducted strikes against a Houthi military target in Yemen to defend freedom of navigation, strengthen regional stability, protect UK economic security, and reduce the Houthis' capacity to launch further attacks. https://t.co/Hlu2Yhk3Oi pic.twitter.com/gppCNZTgQt — Ministry of Defence ???????? (@DefenceHQ) April 29, 2025

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, have intensified their use of drones and missiles in the Red Sea and beyond, threatening global trade and drawing international military responses under the joint U.S.-U.K. “Operation Prosperity Guardian.”

IDF intercepts suspected Houthi drone

The Israel Defense Forces reported late on Tuesday that an unmanned aerial vehicle approaching from the east—believed to have been launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen—was successfully intercepted by Israeli fighter jets before breaching Israeli airspace.

The military confirmed that no warning sirens were activated, in line with protocol.

Over the weekend, air-raid sirens did sound across Israel’s southern Arava region and the Dead Sea area as the IDF intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite joint Israeli and U.S. efforts, the Houthis have maintained a steady campaign of missile and drone attacks, targeting Israel as part of their declared solidarity with the Hamas terror group in Gaza.