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Yad Vashem chair says ‘warm and highly constructive’ meeting with pope
Dani Dayan said that he and the pontiff “addressed the alarming rise in antisemitism worldwide and the urgent need for coordinated, decisive action to confront it.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Israel News
Two injured as Hezbollah rocket hits Kiryat Shmona
The projectile from Lebanon wounded two men as Israeli rescue teams responded across the north.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel Police raids printing house in Ramallah that spread incitement
Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of disseminating materials glorifying terrorism.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
IDF strikes Tehran terror targets on 23rd day of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’
The raid follows Sunday’s attacks on Iran’s Defense and Intelligence ministries, the
IRGC
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Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
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Netanyahu, Trump discuss potential deal with Iran
The Israeli prime minister vowed to “safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances.”
Mar. 23, 2026
U.S. News
Yehia Amin reportedly convicted of hate crime for attacking Israeli in NYC shortly after Oct. 7
The then 28-year-old screamed antisemitic things at a group of Jews and assaulted an Israeli in October 2023, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said at the time.
Mar. 23, 2026
U.S. News
US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students
The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”
Mar. 23, 2026
U.S. News
US has discussed need to continue UN reforms with sec-gen candidates, Waltz says
The Trump administration’s “trade over aid” approach is necessary to root out inefficiencies and waste at the United Nations and elsewhere, the U.S. envoy to the global body said.
Mar. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
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Karim Khan still under investigation for sexual misconduct, ICC says
“The disciplinary process before the Bureau is ongoing and remains confidential. No decisions have been taken, and no weight should be given to recent media speculation,” an internal ICC memo said.
Mar. 23, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. News
Iranian shift in strategy indicates ‘desperation,’ says CENTCOM chief
At some point there will be a clear signal for the Iranian people “to come out,” Adm. Brad Cooper adds.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Trump pauses strikes on energy sites after talks with Tehran
The U.S. president said the contacts were “in depth, detailed and constructive,” and could lead to a “complete and total resolution” of the conflict.
Mar. 23, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
World News
Suspected arson hits London Jewish ambulance service
Four Hatzolah vehicles were torched in Golders Green, prompting police to open a hate crime probe.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
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US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students
The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”
Mar. 23, 2026
U.S. News
Free-speech group says Catholic University can’t block pro-Israel events over ‘balance’ rule
“The university cannot force them to host views or speakers that they’re opposed to,” Jessie Appleby, of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, told JNS.
Mar. 23, 2026
Aaron Bandler
World News
Suspected arson hits London Jewish ambulance service
Four Hatzolah vehicles were torched in Golders Green, prompting police to open a hate crime probe.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
London mayor announces over $1.1 million to fight ‘hate, intolerance and extremism’
A spokesman for the mayor told JNS that his Shared Endeavor Fund “helps combat and tackle hate crime in all its forms.”
Mar. 22, 2026
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New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. News
Security grant backlog puts Jewish institutions at risk, Wasserman Schultz says
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Israel News
IDF: Michigan terrorist was brother of slain Hezbollah boss
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
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‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Two Israeli films come up short at Oscars, where actor uses time on stage to call for ‘free Palestine’
Several people wore “ceasefire” pins on the red carpet prior to the Academy Awards ceremony.
Mar. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Culture and Society
Israeli Nobel laureate warns of ‘brain drain’ in Jewish state, but others say statistics are more fluid
“It is well known in other historical examples that if you start losing your best people, you may never recover,” Joel Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University, told JNS.
Mar. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Features
Features
How Soroka managed two mass-casualty events in quick succession
Dozens of wounded arrived at the hospital following Iranian missile strikes on Dimona and Arad.
Mar. 23, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Features
Love in the bomb shelter
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
Mar. 19, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-chief
The Islamophobia narrative is about erasing Jews and antisemitism
As was the case after the 9/11 attacks, the liberal media is trying to convince us that Muslims are under siege, instead of focusing on Islamist Jew-hatred and terrorism.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
The very first matzah
Observing Passover means including others, too.
Mar. 23, 2026
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
The very first matzah
Observing Passover means including others, too.
Mar. 23, 2026
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Trump’s pause does not mean the war with Iran is over
A five-day delay in the U.S. ultimatum reflects strategic maneuvering—not retreat—as Washington and Jerusalem continue confronting the ayatollah regime.
Mar. 23, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
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Our Middle East
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JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Trump’s strategic response to Iran’s latest threats
Mar. 23, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran’s latest missile escalation and the US response
Mar. 23, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
The Wire
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Yad Vashem chair says ‘warm and highly constructive’ meeting with pope
Dani Dayan said that he and the pontiff “addressed the alarming rise in antisemitism worldwide and the urgent need for coordinated, decisive action to confront it.”
Mar. 23, 2026
Israel News
Two injured as Hezbollah rocket hits Kiryat Shmona
The projectile from Lebanon wounded two men as Israeli rescue teams responded across the north.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel Police raids printing house in Ramallah that spread incitement
Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of disseminating materials glorifying terrorism.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
IDF strikes Tehran terror targets on 23rd day of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’
The raid follows Sunday’s attacks on Iran’s Defense and Intelligence ministries, the
IRGC
Air Force and Internal Security Forces.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
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Netanyahu, Trump discuss potential deal with Iran
The Israeli prime minister vowed to “safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances.”
Mar. 23, 2026
U.S. News
Yehia Amin reportedly convicted of hate crime for attacking Israeli in NYC shortly after Oct. 7
The then 28-year-old screamed antisemitic things at a group of Jews and assaulted an Israeli in October 2023, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said at the time.
Mar. 23, 2026
U.S. News
US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students
The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”
Mar. 23, 2026
U.S. News
US has discussed need to continue UN reforms with sec-gen candidates, Waltz says
The Trump administration’s “trade over aid” approach is necessary to root out inefficiencies and waste at the United Nations and elsewhere, the U.S. envoy to the global body said.
Mar. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
Karim Khan still under investigation for sexual misconduct, ICC says
“The disciplinary process before the Bureau is ongoing and remains confidential. No decisions have been taken, and no weight should be given to recent media speculation,” an internal ICC memo said.
Mar. 23, 2026
David Isaac
U.S. News
Iranian shift in strategy indicates ‘desperation,’ says CENTCOM chief
At some point there will be a clear signal for the Iranian people “to come out,” Adm. Brad Cooper adds.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Trump pauses strikes on energy sites after talks with Tehran
The U.S. president said the contacts were “in depth, detailed and constructive,” and could lead to a “complete and total resolution” of the conflict.
Mar. 23, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
World News
Suspected arson hits London Jewish ambulance service
Four Hatzolah vehicles were torched in Golders Green, prompting police to open a hate crime probe.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students
The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”
Mar. 23, 2026
U.S. News
Free-speech group says Catholic University can’t block pro-Israel events over ‘balance’ rule
“The university cannot force them to host views or speakers that they’re opposed to,” Jessie Appleby, of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, told JNS.
Mar. 23, 2026
Aaron Bandler
World News
Suspected arson hits London Jewish ambulance service
Four Hatzolah vehicles were torched in Golders Green, prompting police to open a hate crime probe.
Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
London mayor announces over $1.1 million to fight ‘hate, intolerance and extremism’
A spokesman for the mayor told JNS that his Shared Endeavor Fund “helps combat and tackle hate crime in all its forms.”
Mar. 22, 2026
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. News
Security grant backlog puts Jewish institutions at risk, Wasserman Schultz says
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Israel News
IDF: Michigan terrorist was brother of slain Hezbollah boss
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Science and Technology
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Sports
Obituaries
Religion
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Two Israeli films come up short at Oscars, where actor uses time on stage to call for ‘free Palestine’
Several people wore “ceasefire” pins on the red carpet prior to the Academy Awards ceremony.
Mar. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Culture and Society
Israeli Nobel laureate warns of ‘brain drain’ in Jewish state, but others say statistics are more fluid
“It is well known in other historical examples that if you start losing your best people, you may never recover,” Joel Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University, told JNS.
Mar. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Features
Features
How Soroka managed two mass-casualty events in quick succession
Dozens of wounded arrived at the hospital following Iranian missile strikes on Dimona and Arad.
Mar. 23, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Features
Love in the bomb shelter
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
Mar. 19, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Editor-in-chief
The Islamophobia narrative is about erasing Jews and antisemitism
As was the case after the 9/11 attacks, the liberal media is trying to convince us that Muslims are under siege, instead of focusing on Islamist Jew-hatred and terrorism.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
The very first matzah
Observing Passover means including others, too.
Mar. 23, 2026
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
The very first matzah
Observing Passover means including others, too.
Mar. 23, 2026
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Trump’s pause does not mean the war with Iran is over
A five-day delay in the U.S. ultimatum reflects strategic maneuvering—not retreat—as Washington and Jerusalem continue confronting the ayatollah regime.
Mar. 23, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Trump’s strategic response to Iran’s latest threats
Mar. 23, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran’s latest missile escalation and the US response
Mar. 23, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
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