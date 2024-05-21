UN flags at half-mast in New York to honor ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Raisi

The day after critics slammed the United Nations for holding a moment of silence for the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, the global body lowered flags to half-mast to honor the leader known as the “Butcher of Tehran.”
“The UN and the Biden administration should honor the victims of the Iranian regime, not the Butcher of Tehran,” wrote Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). “Tributes to Raisi are a slap in the face to all those who suffered under his reign.”
“The United Nations has completely gone off the deep end. Lowering the U.N. flag to half mast in tribute of Iranian President Raisi, a.k.a The Butcher of Tehran,” wrote the Israeli diplomat Yaki Lopez, a staffer in the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry’s digital diplomacy bureau.
“Raisi is personally responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians, as well as for attacks on Israel,” Lopez added. “What a disgrace.”
Yaari Cohen, another staffer at the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry, wrote that readers might find themselves asking why the United Nations lowered its flag to half-mast at its headquarters in New York City.
“‘As a mark of respect for the passing of His Excellency Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a.k.a. ‘The Butcher of Tehran,’” Cohen wrote. “The U.N. also put out a statement saying ‘All offices and duty stations are encouraged to lower their flags on this occasion.'”
“Defund the United Nations,” wrote the Canadian politician Goldie Ghamari.
“The corrupt U.N. is flying its flag at half-mast because the Butcher of Tehran, Raisi, is dead,” wrote Ghamari, who is Iranian and comes from a Muslim background. “This anti-Iranian racist institution has lost the plot. Canadian taxpayer dollars are wasted promoting Islamo-fascist terrorists. Shame!”
